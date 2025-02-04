^

Business

IntouchCX keen on expanding in Philippines

The Philippine Star
February 4, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A strong business growth and employee engagement in 2024 are reinforcing IntouchCX’s drive to continue expanding its footprint globally and in the Philippines.

IntouchCX is a global leader in customer experience management, digital engagement and technology solutions.

With a roughly 60 percent increase in headcount in the Philippines, the company keeps its commitment to enhance its presence and contribute to the local economy development, job creation and professional development initiatives. This resulted in additional production floor expansion in all its campuses across Manila, Clark, and Cebu to accommodate organic growth and additional logos.

“We are certainly proud of our 2024 accomplishments in the Philippines and across the globe. IntouchCX Cairo’s operations have held the helm of the most successful and fastest startup launch in Asia Pacific with more than 700-strong employees and 11 clients in just over 12 months,” said IntouchCX Global COO Dishant Bhojwani.

“As part of our strategic growth strategy, IntouchCX is poised to expand its operations in our existing and new markets, allowing us to attract brand partners that are positioning themselves to serve a broader customer base. As we expand, our focus will remain on the delivery of exceptional results through innovative solutions to our clients.”

Its acquisition of two valuable companies, Beliveo and WebPurify, reinforces IntouchCX’s commitment to leveraging global expertise and geographic diversity to deliver exceptional, trusted and safe interactions. Beliveo, a leading nearshore contact center in Mexico, and WebPurify, a global leader in content moderation and trust and safety solutions, enhance IntouchCX’s offerings, expand its capabilities, and help continue to deliver best-in-class experiences guided by industry-leading expertise.

IntouchCX stands out as a leader by prioritizing its people, and recognizing that employee engagement and well-being are the foundation of its success. The company understands that empowered and valued employees are the driving force behind exceptional performance, innovation and sustainable growth.

“Employees look forward to engaging experiences to complement their work. You know what they say, ‘All work, no play, makes a person dull and gray.’ So, whether it’s an entertaining event, celebrating our wins, giving back to our community, recognizing talents, or celebrating the local culture – we strive to give our employees excellent experiences and meaningful participation,” said IntouchCX SVP for operations Mara Faye Ilumin.

IntouchCX’s dedication to innovation and excellence was also recognized at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, where the firm earned 10 awards, including five golds. The company received gold awards in categories such as Innovative Achievement in International Expansion, Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year, Innovative Management in Business Product and Service Industries, and Most Innovative Customer Service Department/Team of the Year. Additionally, IntouchCX was honored with Silver awards for Innovative Achievement in Growth and Customer Satisfaction.

