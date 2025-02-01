^

Business

Factory gate prices decline in 2024

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
February 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Factory gate prices decline in 2024
Preliminary data from the PSA showed that the average growth rate of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing declined by 0.7 percent last year from a 1.4-percent increment in 2023.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Producer prices declined in 2024 compared to the previous year, mainly due to the slower growth in food prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Preliminary data from the PSA showed that the average growth rate of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing declined by 0.7 percent last year from a 1.4-percent increment in 2023.

PPI measures the change over time in the prices of products produced by domestic manufacturers and sold at factory gate prices to wholesalers and/or other consumers in the local market relative to a base period.

 “The downtrend in the annual average year-on-year growth rate of PPI in 2024 was mainly attributed to the deceleration in the annual average growth rate of PPI of manufacture of food products at 1.1 percent from an annual average increment of three percent in 2023,” the PSA said.

Apart from food products, the PSA said beverages also contributed to the downtrend in PPI as the industry division posted a slower average increase of 3.7 percent last year from an average increase of 9.4 percent in 2023.

Another major contributor to the downtrend was the fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment industry division, which posted an average decline of 3.9 percent last year from an average increase of 3.5 percent in 2023.

In December 2024, the PPI posted slower growth of 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in the previous month and 0.6 percent in December 2023.

The PSA cited food products as the main driver of the deceleration in PPI in December.

PPI growth for food products slowed to 1.7 percent in December 2024 from a 2.4-percent increase in November 2024.

“The slowdown in the annual growth rate of PPI for manufacture of food products in December 2024 was primarily attributed to the deceleration in the annual growth rate of the processing and preserving of fruits and vegetables industry group at 3.1 percent during the period from 7.4 percent annual increase in the previous month,” the PSA said.

The PSA cited basic metals as another key contributor to the PPI downtrend as growth in the industry division slowed to 1.5 percent in December last year from the previous month’s 3.2 percent.

Also driving the PPI downtrend was transport equipment, which posted slower growth of 1.1 percent in December last year from 2.1 percent in November 2024.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 12 exhibited increases, while seven industry divisions registered decreases in December last year.

Industry divisions with positive growth rates in December last year are computer, electronic and optical products; beverages; coke and refined petroleum products; chemical and chemical products; machinery and equipment except electrical; other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment; tobacco products; wearing apparel; printing and reproduction of recorded media; leather and related products, including footwear; basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations; and wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products.

FACTORY

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHORITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ASEAN unity

By Marianne V. Go | 1 day ago
Malaysia’s House of Representatives Speaker Johari Abdul, is calling for more unity and cooperation among the 11-member nations/states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, which comprises...
Business
fbtw
BSP: Peso seen to weaken further

BSP: Peso seen to weaken further

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The peso may weaken further in 2025 and 2026, settling slightly above the government’s foreign exchange rate assumptions,...
Business
fbtw
Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

Meta agrees to pay Trump $25 mn to settle account ban lawsuit

1 day ago
Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit he filed claiming he was wrongfully censored...
Business
fbtw

New Cold War

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We closed down US military bases here following the EDSA People Power Revolution after the Senate voted against the proposal of then president Corazon Aquino to renew the bases agreement.
Business
fbtw
BDO&rsquo;s P52.7 billion bonds used for environmental projects

BDO’s P52.7 billion bonds used for environmental projects

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. has spent the P52.7 billion proceeds from its first ASEAN Sustainability Bond on projects that address environmental...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC wants energy firms, hospitals to tap capital market

SEC wants energy firms, hospitals to tap capital market

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to encourage more energy companies and hospitals to tap the capital market...
Business
fbtw
Megawide signs contract for Cavite BRT

Megawide signs contract for Cavite BRT

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
The coast is clear for infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. to undertake the P1.87-billion development of Cavite’s...
Business
fbtw
CLI beefing up hospitality business, to open 6 new hotels

CLI beefing up hospitality business, to open 6 new hotels

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) will be jacking up its hospitality portfolio with the opening of six new hotels in Visayas and...
Business
fbtw
ACEN extends P30 million to wind subsidiary

ACEN extends P30 million to wind subsidiary

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is extending a P30-million loan to its subsidiary responsible for the construction of a large-scale wind...
Business
fbtw

Deteriorating penmanship

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
I love pens.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with