Concentrix acquiring local customer service firm

MANILA, Philippines — Global technology solutions and services company Concentrix Corp. has acquired a Philippine-based tech-driven customer experience-consulting firm to expand both its operating team as well as its clients.

Concentrix said that it completed the acquisition of BlinkCX, a move that is part of the company’s commitment to bold investments in transforming the technology and services industry in the Philippines.

“This acquisition strengthens Concentrix’s leadership in the industry, and expands both its operating team as well as its clients served in the country,” Concentrix said.

Concentrix Philippines executive vice president and chief business officer Amit Jagga said the incorporation of BlinkCX would help accelerate the company’s growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome BlinkCX into the Concentrix Philippines family. BlinkCX’s expertise in technology platforms and tools, experience management, as well as data-driven insights will play a key role in accelerating Concentrix’s growth and enhancing partnerships with local clients,” Jagga said.

He said that the integration of BlinkCX’s team of data analysts, strategy consultants and project managers expands the company’s capability to deliver transformative outcomes and explore new opportunities for growth in the Philippines.

“It’s a mark of our ongoing commitment to invest here, and to demonstrate that the Philippines delivers world-class, superior services,” Jagga said.

BlinkCX is also expected to bring established partnerships with key technology providers that will further strengthen Concentrix’s capabilities in artificial intelligence, automation and analytics.

“After 18 years of operating in the country, we’re very proud of this deal that allows us to continue supporting Filipino talent and the local economy, win new business, deliver innovative and comprehensive services and deepen Philippine client relationships. I’m confident that this next chapter will bring further growth and success in our journey,” Jagga said.

Concentrix, a Fortune 500 company, designs, builds and runs fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges.