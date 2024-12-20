BAP names 2 administrators of treasury certification program

MANILA, Philippines — The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) has identified the Ateneo Graduate School of Business Center for Continuing Education and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM)-School of Executive Education and Lifelong Learning (SEELL) as two administrators of its treasury certification program.

In a statement, the BAP announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Ateneo Graduate School of Business Center for Continuing Education through the Ateneo-BAP Institute of Banking (ABIB) for the administration of its enhanced BAP Treasury Certification Program (TCP).

Additionally, the BAP also forged a new partnership with AIM-SEELL, a leading business and executive education institution in the region.

“Beginning 2025, bank treasury personnel may obtain their Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) license from any of the two premier institutions of higher learning,” the BAP said.

BAP Open Market Committee (OMC) chairman Paul Raymond Favila said the BAP initiative to enhance and revamp the TCP aims to upskill and reskill bankers and develop a new generation of highly analytical, technical and ethical financial market professionals.

“The objective of the program redesign is to elevate the TCP to global best practices and international standards while ensuring the quality, professionalism and integrity of treasury professionals in the interbank market,” Favila said.

BAP said that ABIB and AIM-SEELL will be offering a refreshed and updated version of the BAP program.

“A special team of banking industry experts worked closely with the BAP OMC to update the TCP curriculum that will enhance the baseline knowledge and developmental needs of financial markets and bank treasury professionals,” said BAP OMC TCP and Treasury Education Subcommittee chairman Felipe Martin Timbol.

Successful passers of the BAP TCP are accorded with a CTP certification by the BAP, a license that authorizes a dealer to trade with their counterpart traders in the interbank market.

The CTP is a BAP-registered trademark with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

The BAP is the lead organization of universal and commercial banks in the Philippines consisting of 44 member banks, 20 of which are local banks.

The BAP’s OMC acts on all queries and requests to open market issues and on matters related to treasury operations and procedures. It ensures the continuing development of the treasury market by formulating and enhancing treasury products.