Angkas chief pushes inclusion of motorcycles in transport plan

In a recent Senate hearing on public transportation services, Angkas CEO George Royeca said as their riders still await the passage of the Motorcycle Taxi Law, there is a need for a legal structure that would support the rights and safety of both riders and passengers.

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the country’s biggest motorcycle ride-hailing firm is pushing for the inclusion of the two-wheeled vehicle in the government’s National Transport Plan.

He said the ongoing discussions about motorcycle taxi operations highlighted the significant strides and hardships faced in legalizing and organizing this burgeoning sector over the past eight years.

“We need to ensure that the voice of our bikers and commuters is not just heard but recognized,” said Royeca.

The government has wrapped up the pilot study for motorcycle taxi services, which sought to evaluate the viability and safety of this mode of transportation. The study’s findings would serve as a foundation for creating effective policies that safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.

Royeca said he is deeply committed to improving the transportation landscape in the Philippines through Angkas, where he has worked tirelessly to champion the cause of motorcycle operators and commuters, aiming to integrate motorcycle taxis as a legitimate form of public transport.