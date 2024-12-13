^

Nuclear energy seen as key solution to climate challenges

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
December 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.
MANILA, Philippines —  Nuclear energy will not only serve as a dependable backbone for the power grid but also emerge as a vital solution to the country’s increasing climate challenges, according to a nuclear advocacy group.

Alpas Pinas, a non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting nuclear energy as a clean and reliable source of power, said nuclear energy could help “stave off climate change.”

“Nuclear energy is not just a clean energy source; it is the key to securing a stable and affordable energy future for the Philippines,” Alpas Pinas lead convenor Gayle Certeza said at a recent media briefing.

By harnessing the potential of nuclear power, the Philippines could mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure a consistent energy supply amid the “growing severity of extreme weather events,” Certeza said.

She was referring to a series of typhoons that recently hit the country, displacing millions of Filipinos and claiming hundreds of lives.

Certeza likewise claimed that nuclear power does not produce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions, complementing the country’s environmental goals.

“By advancing nuclear energy, we are paving the way for a future where businesses thrive, electricity costs are reduced, and the nation’s energy security is assured,” the lead convenor said.

Pangasinan 2nd District Rep. Mark Cojuangco echoed these sentiments, saying that nuclear energy could reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“Now is the time for the government to recognize the vast benefits of nuclear energy, not just for environmental reasons but for the economic growth it could bring,” Cojuangco pointed out.

He also emphasized the need to ensure that energy infrastructure is prepared to handle the growing demands of a changing climate.

“You cannot be an environmentalist without being an advocate for nuclear energy,” the lawmaker added.

Under the Philippine nuclear roadmap, the government wants to have at least 1,200 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2032 and scale this up to 2,400 MW by 2035 and 4,800 by 2050.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recognized the country’s significant progress toward unlocking the potential of nuclear power.

An intergovernmental forum for cooperation in the nuclear field, the IAEA aims to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to contribute to international peace and security.

Following an integrated nuclear infrastructure review mission last week, the IAEA noted the Philippines has adopted a national position on its nuclear program.

The country was said to have expanded the composition of its Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organization to 24 organizations, with sub-committees actively engaging in other relevant activities.

By 2026, the government also aims to have a fully operational and independent nuclear regulatory commission that will address critical safety concerns.

