^

Business

PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2024 | 12:00am
PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks
PLDT said that the Manggagagawa sa Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP) has submitted the strike vote results to the National Conciliation and Mediation Board on Nov. 25.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. has assured the public that its service remains unaffected as the company continues its collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations with its rank-and-file employees.

PLDT said that the Manggagagawa sa Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP) has submitted the strike vote results to the National Conciliation and Mediation Board on Nov. 25.

The submission has resulted to a seven-day strike ban that is currently in effect, according to PLDT.

“PLDT is working with MKP and the Department of Labor and Employment to swiftly conclude the CBA negotiations while adhering to industry standards,” the company said.

MKP is the sole and exclusive bargaining representative of the rank-and-file employees of PLDT.

PLDT said that it is prepared to manage any contingencies to ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality service to its subscribers.

“Please be assured that PLDT’s service remains unaffected and our commitment is to continue to deliver the best service to our customers,” it said.

PLDT is the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the country.

It offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line and cellular networks.

CBA

PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New PLDT product touts no lost service connection

New PLDT product touts no lost service connection

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
PLDT Home is introducing a first of its kind product in the world as part of its efforts to provide reliable internet to more...
Business
fbtw

Palay production cost falls below P14/kilo

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The average palay production cost last year dropped by almost 11 percent on an annual basis to below P14 per kilo, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Business
fbtw

The lesser evil?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Supporters of VP Sara are castigating the Yellows and the Pinks on social media for just watching this fight between the former UniTeam partners.
Business
fbtw
Gas prices seen to increase up to P0.80/L next week

Gas prices seen to increase up to P0.80/L next week

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Gasoline prices are projected to increase in the following weeks, according to a Department of Energy executive on Friday,...
Business
fbtw
Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

7 hours ago
The yen rallied Friday after forecast-busting inflation data out of Tokyo boosted talk of another Japanese interest rate cut...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group has secured P7 billion in financing from three local banks to fuel the operations of its...
Business
fbtw

TransUnion forms anti-fraud task force

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Global information and insights company TransUnion has launched an anti-fraud task force as part of efforts to create a safer environment for businesses and consumers.
Business
fbtw

Security Bank takes in 25% stake in Home Credit Philippines

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 hours ago
Security Bank Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 25 percent ownership stake in HC Consumer Finance Philippines Inc., also known as Home Credit Philippines, from MUFG Bank Ltd.
Business
fbtw
GCash ties up with UAE remittance firm

GCash ties up with UAE remittance firm

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash is making international remittances more accessible as it teams up with one of the largest remittance...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with