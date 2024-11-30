PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

PLDT said that the Manggagagawa sa Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP) has submitted the strike vote results to the National Conciliation and Mediation Board on Nov. 25.

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. has assured the public that its service remains unaffected as the company continues its collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations with its rank-and-file employees.

The submission has resulted to a seven-day strike ban that is currently in effect, according to PLDT.

“PLDT is working with MKP and the Department of Labor and Employment to swiftly conclude the CBA negotiations while adhering to industry standards,” the company said.

MKP is the sole and exclusive bargaining representative of the rank-and-file employees of PLDT.

PLDT said that it is prepared to manage any contingencies to ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality service to its subscribers.

“Please be assured that PLDT’s service remains unaffected and our commitment is to continue to deliver the best service to our customers,” it said.

PLDT is the largest fully integrated telecommunications company in the country.

It offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line and cellular networks.