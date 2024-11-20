^

Business

BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 to explore Philippines path toward steady growth

The Philippine Star
November 20, 2024 | 12:00am
BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 to explore Philippines path toward steady growth
Domini Velasquez, Zafer Mustafaoglu, Pavit Ramachandran and Christina Garcia Frasco
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — An observed steady and stabilizing growth for the global economy, albeit at a sluggish pace, is seen to translate into sustained growth for the Philippine economy.

Both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are optimistic about the local economy becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, although some agencies express caution, citing high interest rates and climate concerns, among others. To keep the country’s economic momentum going, it must address headwinds impacting its growth potential and ensure that key drivers continue to support growth and development.

This year, BusinessWorld’s Forecast 2025, titled “PH Forward: Towards a Sustained Growth Path,” will once again gather the Philippine business community to discuss outlooks, challenges, prospects and trends that can propel the country toward sustainable and inclusive growth. The forum will feature a keynote address from key officials and economists, coupled with presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats from executives of leading corporations and thought leaders from significant industries.

Keynote speeches will cover the country’s economic outlook and agenda in the upcoming year and explore ways to sustain economic growth amid global challenges and uncertainties. To provide the perspective of the national government, Department of Finance Undersecretary Domini Velasquez will deliver a keynote on the “Outlook and Agenda for the Philippine Economy in 2025.” Zafer Mustafaoglu, country director for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei at the World Bank, will deliver a keynote on “Propelling the Philippines Towards Excellence in the Global Market,” while Pavit Ramachandran, country director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will discuss the topic “Sustaining the Philippines’ Growth in a Stabilizing Global Economy” in a video message.

These keynotes will be complemented by a presentation by McKinsey & Co. Manila Managing Partner Jon Canto on his investment outlook for the Philippines in the upcoming year.

The forum’s panel discussions seek to gather perspectives from various industries and fields on the trends and industries deemed crucial in sustaining the growth of the Philippine economy.

In the first panel, “Gearing the Investment Space for Sustained Economic Growth,” private sector executives will discuss the next steps for boosting the country’s investments.

Speakers for this panel are George Uy-Tioco, Jr., chief financial officer of GT Capital Holdings, Inc.; Cosette Canilao, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.; Maria Carmela Laarni Felicidario, chief operating officer of Global Dominion Financing Inc.; Erwin Pato, executive vice president for treasury, finance and planning at SM Investments Corp.; and Alberto De Larrazabal, senior managing director, chief finance and finance group head at Ayala Corp.

The second panel, titled “Infrastructure, Mobility and Real Estate: Pillars of Long-term Economic Growth,” will explore how these industries are paving solid paths for long-term growth and development in the Philippines.

Sharing their insights are, among others, Jaime Alfonso Zobel De Ayala, chief executive officer of AC Mobility; Jean-Baptiste Dreanic, deputy general manager of Engie Services Philippines; and Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner of PwC Philippines.

The discussion on “Keeping Retail’s Pace with Consumers’ Changing Ways” will highlight the latest shifts in the consumer market and the strategies the retail industry is implementing and will implement to reach and serve consumers better. Leading this panel are Vicky Abad, managing director at Ipsos Philippines Inc.; Sherisa Nuesa, chairperson at Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; and Jennifer Echevarria, vice-president for enterprise data and strategic services at Globe Telecom.

“Supercharging Philippine Businesses and Workforces in the AI Age” will focus on the significance of artificial intelligence, specifically in terms of revolutionizing businesses by creating, delivering and capturing value in their operations.

Speakers on this topic are Peter Maquera, president and CEO of Microsoft Philippines; Pia Azarcon, managing partner for consulting at IBM Philippines; Gian Paulo Dela Rama, chief product officer of Sprouts Solutions and head of Sprout AI Labs; and Dominic Ligot, founder, CEO and CTO of Cirrolytix.

Forecast 2025 will also feature one-on-one fireside chats from three thought leaders. To discuss “Priming the Philippine Economy’s Growth Through Timely Policies,” Dr. Jesus Felipe, distinguished professor at the De La Salle University Carlos Tiu School of Economics, will share his thoughts on how current and future policies can be further geared toward sustained economic growth and resiliency against economic challenges.

Speaking on “Philippine Tourism: Maximizing Present Gains and Building its Sustainable Future,” Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco of the Department of Tourism will assess the present state of the sector, its current growth, and future outlook, as well as highlight the latest efforts toward building a more sustainable future for the sector.

Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, will share his insights on the current generational divide in the workforce and its underlying impacts and challenges in a discussion titled “Managing the Generational Divide in the Workplace.”

The forum will be hosted by TV5 News Anchor Jester Delos Santos, while the sessions will be moderated by BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Cathy Rose Garcia, Corporate Editor Arjay Balanbin, reporters Luisa Maria Jacinta Jocson and Revin Mikhael Ochave, Multimedia Producer Patricia Mirasol and Research Head Mark Amoguis.

BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 is supported by gold sponsors Ayala Corp., Federal Land NRE Global, Megaworld, SM Investments Corp., and SM Supermalls; silver sponsors BDO, Engie Services Philippines, Global Dominion Financing Inc., Globe and San Miguel Corp.; bronze sponsors FWD Insurance, Meralco, Metrobank, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, SGV & Co., Shang Properties, Standard Chartered Bank and Gokongwei Group; Megawide.; partner organizations Asian Consulting Group; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines; British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Management Association of the Philippines; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Philippine Franchise Association; and Philippine Retailers Association; and media partners One News and The Philippine STAR.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

DA seeks to import extra 8,000 MT of galunggong, mackerel

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture plans to import an additional 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish to compensate for the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines pushes $1.3 trillion climate financing from rich nations

Philippines pushes $1.3 trillion climate financing from rich nations

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Department of Finance is advocating for a yearly climate financing package of $1.3 trillion annually from developed countries...
Business
fbtw
Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

Markets mixed after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook

1 day ago
Asian markets were mixed Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street as investors scale back their bets on Federal Reserve...
Business
fbtw

Interesting fact on T-bonds: Is your interest income taxable?

By Julpha Clarrise Policina | 1 day ago
A foreign entity may invest in another country in the form of securities, bonds and the like.
Business
fbtw

A common sense lesson from a toothpaste factory

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
his is an edited, old story of a toothpaste factory with an integrity issue before its customers, distributors and retailers.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Potential BSP rate cut lifts stocks

Potential BSP rate cut lifts stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
The stock market sustained its winning streak following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas indication of a third rate cut.
Business
fbtw
DoubleDragon ends P10 billion bond offer ahead of schedule

DoubleDragon ends P10 billion bond offer ahead of schedule

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
DoubleDragon Corp., the listed developer chaired by Edgar “Injap” Sia II, cut short its P10-billion retail bond...
Business
fbtw
Toyota export revenues hit $665 million in 2023

Toyota export revenues hit $665 million in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
Toyota Group generated over $600 million worth of revenues from exports of automotive parts from the Philippines last ye...
Business
fbtw
Fruitas acquires majority stake in Mang Bok&rsquo;s

Fruitas acquires majority stake in Mang Bok’s

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
Fruitas Holdings Inc. Is venturing into the roasted chicken segment with the acquisition of a majority stake in the owner...
Business
fbtw
Hans Sy bags ICD&rsquo;s highest distinction

Hans Sy bags ICD’s highest distinction

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
Hans Sy, the executive committee chairman of integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc., has bagged the prestigious...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with