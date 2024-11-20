BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 to explore Philippines path toward steady growth

MANILA, Philippines — An observed steady and stabilizing growth for the global economy, albeit at a sluggish pace, is seen to translate into sustained growth for the Philippine economy.

Both the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are optimistic about the local economy becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia, although some agencies express caution, citing high interest rates and climate concerns, among others. To keep the country’s economic momentum going, it must address headwinds impacting its growth potential and ensure that key drivers continue to support growth and development.

This year, BusinessWorld’s Forecast 2025, titled “PH Forward: Towards a Sustained Growth Path,” will once again gather the Philippine business community to discuss outlooks, challenges, prospects and trends that can propel the country toward sustainable and inclusive growth. The forum will feature a keynote address from key officials and economists, coupled with presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats from executives of leading corporations and thought leaders from significant industries.

Keynote speeches will cover the country’s economic outlook and agenda in the upcoming year and explore ways to sustain economic growth amid global challenges and uncertainties. To provide the perspective of the national government, Department of Finance Undersecretary Domini Velasquez will deliver a keynote on the “Outlook and Agenda for the Philippine Economy in 2025.” Zafer Mustafaoglu, country director for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei at the World Bank, will deliver a keynote on “Propelling the Philippines Towards Excellence in the Global Market,” while Pavit Ramachandran, country director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will discuss the topic “Sustaining the Philippines’ Growth in a Stabilizing Global Economy” in a video message.

These keynotes will be complemented by a presentation by McKinsey & Co. Manila Managing Partner Jon Canto on his investment outlook for the Philippines in the upcoming year.

The forum’s panel discussions seek to gather perspectives from various industries and fields on the trends and industries deemed crucial in sustaining the growth of the Philippine economy.

In the first panel, “Gearing the Investment Space for Sustained Economic Growth,” private sector executives will discuss the next steps for boosting the country’s investments.

Speakers for this panel are George Uy-Tioco, Jr., chief financial officer of GT Capital Holdings, Inc.; Cosette Canilao, president and chief executive officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.; Maria Carmela Laarni Felicidario, chief operating officer of Global Dominion Financing Inc.; Erwin Pato, executive vice president for treasury, finance and planning at SM Investments Corp.; and Alberto De Larrazabal, senior managing director, chief finance and finance group head at Ayala Corp.

The second panel, titled “Infrastructure, Mobility and Real Estate: Pillars of Long-term Economic Growth,” will explore how these industries are paving solid paths for long-term growth and development in the Philippines.

Sharing their insights are, among others, Jaime Alfonso Zobel De Ayala, chief executive officer of AC Mobility; Jean-Baptiste Dreanic, deputy general manager of Engie Services Philippines; and Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner of PwC Philippines.

The discussion on “Keeping Retail’s Pace with Consumers’ Changing Ways” will highlight the latest shifts in the consumer market and the strategies the retail industry is implementing and will implement to reach and serve consumers better. Leading this panel are Vicky Abad, managing director at Ipsos Philippines Inc.; Sherisa Nuesa, chairperson at Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.; and Jennifer Echevarria, vice-president for enterprise data and strategic services at Globe Telecom.

“Supercharging Philippine Businesses and Workforces in the AI Age” will focus on the significance of artificial intelligence, specifically in terms of revolutionizing businesses by creating, delivering and capturing value in their operations.

Speakers on this topic are Peter Maquera, president and CEO of Microsoft Philippines; Pia Azarcon, managing partner for consulting at IBM Philippines; Gian Paulo Dela Rama, chief product officer of Sprouts Solutions and head of Sprout AI Labs; and Dominic Ligot, founder, CEO and CTO of Cirrolytix.

Forecast 2025 will also feature one-on-one fireside chats from three thought leaders. To discuss “Priming the Philippine Economy’s Growth Through Timely Policies,” Dr. Jesus Felipe, distinguished professor at the De La Salle University Carlos Tiu School of Economics, will share his thoughts on how current and future policies can be further geared toward sustained economic growth and resiliency against economic challenges.

Speaking on “Philippine Tourism: Maximizing Present Gains and Building its Sustainable Future,” Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco of the Department of Tourism will assess the present state of the sector, its current growth, and future outlook, as well as highlight the latest efforts toward building a more sustainable future for the sector.

Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, will share his insights on the current generational divide in the workforce and its underlying impacts and challenges in a discussion titled “Managing the Generational Divide in the Workplace.”

The forum will be hosted by TV5 News Anchor Jester Delos Santos, while the sessions will be moderated by BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Cathy Rose Garcia, Corporate Editor Arjay Balanbin, reporters Luisa Maria Jacinta Jocson and Revin Mikhael Ochave, Multimedia Producer Patricia Mirasol and Research Head Mark Amoguis.

BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 is supported by gold sponsors Ayala Corp., Federal Land NRE Global, Megaworld, SM Investments Corp., and SM Supermalls; silver sponsors BDO, Engie Services Philippines, Global Dominion Financing Inc., Globe and San Miguel Corp.; bronze sponsors FWD Insurance, Meralco, Metrobank, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, SGV & Co., Shang Properties, Standard Chartered Bank and Gokongwei Group; Megawide.; partner organizations Asian Consulting Group; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines; British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Management Association of the Philippines; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Philippine Franchise Association; and Philippine Retailers Association; and media partners One News and The Philippine STAR.