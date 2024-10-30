^

Business

IPOPHL recommends blocking of 6 piracy sites

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2024 | 12:00am
IPOPHL recommends blocking of 6 piracy sites
In a statement, the IPOPHL said two requests were sent to internet service providers (ISPs) yesterday, with the first covering the blocking of SFlix sites, namely sflix.to, sflix.se and sflix.is and the second involving MyFlixer sites myflixerz.to, myflixertv.to and myflixer.today.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) has issued requests to block access to six sites that have been found pirating movies.

In a statement, the IPOPHL said two requests were sent to internet service providers (ISPs) yesterday, with the first covering the blocking of SFlix sites, namely sflix.to, sflix.se and sflix.is and the second involving MyFlixer sites myflixerz.to, myflixertv.to and myflixer.today.

The move coincides with the celebration of the National Anti-Piracy Month this October, established under Proclamation 596 signed in 2018.

Prior to sending the requests to ISPs, these were posted on the IPOPHL website for five days starting Oct. 24 to give website owners time and due process to respond as prescribed by IPOPHL’s Memorandum Circular 2023-025 or the Rules on Voluntary Administrative Site Blocking.

The requests to disable access to the sites stemmed from complaints lodged by the Motion Picture Association Inc. (MPA) to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office.

MPA‘s members include studios like Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the MPA’s complaints, “these websites have neither authority nor permission, from the rightsholders, expressed or implied, to make available, publish, copy, print, reproduce, use, or make available for download or for streaming in any manner of any of the rightsholders’ copyrighted works.”

Copyrighted works in question include “Shazam!,” “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Girls Trip,” “Day Shift,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

IPOPHL said these titles only represent a small, non-exhaustive sample of the widespread infringement taking place on the websites.

Based on the examination of the evidence presented and the evaluation report submitted, all the cited websites are hosting pirated versions of movies or TV shows and allowing users to access illegal copies by downloading or streaming.

By hosting pirated content and allowing users to access illegal copies through downloading or streaming, the requests cited that the websites undermine the exclusive rights of the complainants.

These acts violate Republic Act 18293 or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

IPOPHL deputy director general Nathaniel Arevalo said the agency is committed to safeguard the rights of artists and the opportunities that could shape the future of the country’s creative economy.

“As an ex-officio member of the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, IPOPHL is one with the nation in fighting bad actors that derail efforts in cultivating a safe creative environment for artists – an environment where our imaginations can push boundaries and where investments toward creative expressions grow and lead to new works that keep the Philippine’s creative momentum upward and moving,” he said.

vuukle comment

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OFFICE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Agas named OIC at SSS

Agas named OIC at SSS

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
President Marcos has named executive vice president Voltaire Agas as the officer-in-charge of state-run pension fund Social...
Business
fbtw
Market opens strong on solid earnings

Market opens strong on solid earnings

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices opened the final week of October on a positive note, boosted primarily by corporate earnings results.
Business
fbtw
Indonesia blocks Apple iPhone 16 sales over lack of investment

Indonesia blocks Apple iPhone 16 sales over lack of investment

13 hours ago
Indonesia has prohibited the marketing and sale of the iPhone 16 model over Apple's failure to meet local investment regulations,...
Business
fbtw
Philippines seeks top 20% spot in World Bank&rsquo;s Business-Ready report

Philippines seeks top 20% spot in World Bank’s Business-Ready report

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is aiming to be part of the top 20 percent of countries covered by the World Bank’s Business-Ready or...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to exceed P43 billion profit this year

Meralco to exceed P43 billion profit this year

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. is on track to reach over P43 billion in full-year earnings this year following record...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks plunge below 7,300 on profit-taking

Stocks plunge below 7,300 on profit-taking

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Profit-taking took a heavy toll on the local stock market yesterday, pulling down the main index below the 7,300 level.
Business
fbtw

Is democracy in peril?

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
In less than a week, the United States will hold its presidential election, possibly one of the most consequential in its history.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific hikes stake in 1Aviation to 60%

Cebu Pacific hikes stake in 1Aviation to 60%

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has increased its ownership stake to majority control in a company that extends ground handling...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank income hits record P35.7 billion in 9 months

Metrobank income hits record P35.7 billion in 9 months

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. recorded a 12.4-percent jump in earnings to a record P35.73 billion from January to September...
Business
fbtw

SM expands residential development in CDO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Development Corp., the residential arm of the SM Group, is seeing strong demand for the new phase of its residential development in Cagayan De Oro.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with