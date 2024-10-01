^

Business

‘Natural gas crucial amid RE buildup’

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2024 | 12:00am
â��Natural gas crucial amid RE buildupâ��
Federico Lopez, company chairman and CEO, stressed that a just energy transition hinges on two crucial elements: reducing carbon emissions and ramping up energy efficiency efforts.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s massive buildup of renewable energy (RE) capacity will require the support of natural gas to ensure stable power supply, according to Lopez-led First Gen Corp.

Federico Lopez, company chairman and CEO, stressed that a just energy transition hinges on two crucial elements: reducing carbon emissions and ramping up energy efficiency efforts.

“The most important point is that by 2050, we will need five times the electricity we use today, and we will need 10 to 12 times the clean energy in use today,” he said.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP), the government wants to expand the share of renewables in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040 and over 50 percent by 2050.

Lopez said, however, that PEP estimates peak power demand to surge to nearly 70,000 megawatts by 2050 from 16,596 MW in 2022, equivalent to an annual average growth rate of 5.2 percent.

While RE power plants provide clean power, he said these energy sources are not enough to ensure grid stability and reliability due to their intermittency.

For instance, solar panels only generate electricity when the sun is shining, while wind turbines only operate when there is sufficient wind.

“Natural gas has the ability to do two things: it can generate a kilowatt-hour with half the emissions of a coal plant,” Lopez said.

“Secondly, as more and more REs come into the grid, which are intermittent, you will need to have power plants that can ‘load follow,’ that can ramp up and down very quickly. Natural gas can do that; coal cannot.”

First Gen, through subsidiary FGEN LNG Corp., owns and operates an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Batangas City, the construction of which was aimed at ensuring fuel for its natural gas plants.

It currently has four existing gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 MW at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex.

Furthermore, plans are now underway to develop another natural gas-fired facility: the 1,200-MW Santa Maria power plant.

Meanwhile, as the price of imported LNG is on the rise and inching toward $16 per MMBTu (million British thermal unit) or the fuel cost, the chair of the Senate committee on energy highlighted anew the need to prioritize indigenous gas.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, the sponsor of Senate Bill 2793 or the Philippine Natural Gas Industry Development Act, also debunked claims that current LNG prices are lower than indigenous or Malampaya gas.

Data from the natural gas market however show Malampaya gas costs only $12.8 per MMBtu while LNG is currently at $15.3 inclusive of all regasification and other costs to generate power. LNG prices are expected to go even higher as winter approaches.

Cayetano said the proposed legislation would ensure that the country will not be dependent on foreign fuel.

“Let’s take a stand. Prioritize indigenous (natural gas). Support indigenous. And buy indigenous,” Cayetano earlier said.

“It ensures a continuous and stable energy supply in the country, even or despite unpredictable events occurring in the global market,” she added.

Cayetano said SB 2793 will incentivize the full exploration and development of the country’s indigenous natural gas resources to address energy security concerns using Filipino gas first.

She lamented that the country’s indigenous gas resources has been neglected through the years following the discovery of the Malampaya wells off Palawan province.

She said the proposed law is key to revitalizing indigenous gas exploration which has been nearly abandoned because of the absence of clear-cut policies.

“From 150 wells in the 1970s, there have been no additional drilling efforts since 2019. Are we going to let this industry die? Are we going to be dependent on imported natural gas?” she said.

She said indigenous gas is the best energy solution because it is readily available, owned by the Filipino people and is a major source of state revenue, with 60 percent of Malampaya proceeds remitted to the government.

vuukle comment

NATURAL GAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Diesel fuel will contain 1% more coconut methyl ester, a biodiesel, starting Oct. 1, 2024, increasing the blend from...
Business
fbtw

New Phl bull arrives

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market has roared back to life.
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike to welcome October

Oil price hike to welcome October

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Motorists can expect higher fuel prices beginning October 1.
Business
fbtw
Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

By Conrado Diaz Jr. | 1 day ago
Hector Reyes is a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the Middle East who, as they say, literally built his dreams from...
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

8 hours ago
Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rocketed Monday, extending last week's surge after Chinese authorities unveiled a raft...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
A coalition of global investors and partners dedicated to mobilizing infrastructure investment across the Indo-Pacific region...
Business
fbtw

Buskowitz Energy gets fresh $100 million funding

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Solar power firm Buskowitz Energy Inc. is fueling its growth and expansion with up to $100-million investment from Germany’s Patrizia SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw

What are the challenges of an ISO application?

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
In 1994, marketing professors Marian Friestad and Peter Wright introduced the concept of the Persuasion Knowledge Model so we may understand how to interpret, evaluate and respond against any attempt by people who...
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Government officials and industry stakeholders are hopeful prices of rice in the world market would begin to soften after...
Business
fbtw
PAL boosting flights to Australia

PAL boosting flights to Australia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is expanding its flight volume to one of the largest cities in Australia, recognizing the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with