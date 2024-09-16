Manila Water customers face higher bills, Maynilad rates to decrease

MANILA, Philippines — Households can expect adjustments in their water bills starting in October, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced on Monday, September 16.

The MWSS confirmed that Manila Water Company Inc. will impose a modest tariff increase for the fourth quarter of 2024, raising water prices for the households they supply.

For Manila Water customers. With an average basic charge of P42.26 per cubic meter of water, households under Manila Water's service will see an increase of P0.86 per cubic meter.

Households consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less under the regular rate will cost at least P3.65 more a month, bringing their water bill to around P230.15.

Meanwhile, households whose monthly water consumption is 20 cubic meters will pay an additional P8.10 or a total of P508.67.

As for households consuming 30 cubic meters of water, they will have a water bill amounting to P1,036.89, a P16.54 increase from the third quarter.

Low-income households are eligible for "lifeline" rates, which exempt them from tariff adjustments as long as their monthly consumption remains at 10 cubic meters or less.

MWSS Regulatory Office Price adjustments to the water bills of Maynilad customers for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For Maynilad customers. Maynilad Water Services Inc., on the other hand, will slightly reduce the cost of water due to the approved decrease in tariffs by the MWSS.

With an average basic charge of P47.47 per cubic meter, residential customers of Maynilad will see a reduction of P0.29 per cubic meter in their water bills.

Residential households with a regular rate, consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less a month, will now pay P161.51 instead of P162.34 each month.

Meanwhile, households consuming 20 cubic meters of water will pay P3.14 less a month or a total of P606.78.

Monthly water consumption of 30 cubic meters will now cost 6.43 less starting next month, resulting in a water bill of P1,239.36 instead of P1,245.79.

MWSS Regulatory Office Price adjustments to the water bills of Maynilad customers for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Behind the adjustment. On September 12, the MWSS board approved the regulatory office’s proposal for a foreign currency adjustment in water tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjustment affects the price of water per cubic meter considering the differences in exchange rates.

According to MWSS, such adjustment is a mechanism to help offset costs related to foreign currency loans used for projects aimed at expanding and improving water and sewerage services. The adjustment is reviewed every quarter.