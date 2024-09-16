^

Business

Manila Water customers face higher bills, Maynilad rates to decrease

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 5:42pm
Manila Water customers face higher bills, Maynilad rates to decrease
Facade of Manila Water's Taguig-Pateros branch.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Households can expect adjustments in their water bills starting in October, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced on Monday, September 16.

The MWSS confirmed that Manila Water Company Inc. will impose a modest tariff increase for the fourth quarter of 2024, raising water prices for the households they supply.

For Manila Water customers. With an average basic charge of P42.26 per cubic meter of water, households under Manila Water's service will see an increase of P0.86 per cubic meter.  

Households consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less under the regular rate will cost at least P3.65 more a month, bringing their water bill to around P230.15.

Meanwhile, households whose monthly water consumption is 20 cubic meters will pay an additional P8.10 or a total of P508.67.

As for households consuming 30 cubic meters of water, they will have a water bill amounting to P1,036.89, a P16.54 increase from the third quarter.

Low-income households are eligible for "lifeline" rates, which exempt them from tariff adjustments as long as their monthly consumption remains at 10 cubic meters or less.

Price adjustments to the water bills of Maynilad customers for the fourth quarter of 2024.
MWSS Regulatory Office

 

For Maynilad customers. Maynilad Water Services Inc., on the other hand, will slightly reduce the cost of water due to the approved decrease in tariffs by the MWSS.

With an average basic charge of P47.47 per cubic meter, residential customers of Maynilad will see a reduction of P0.29 per cubic meter in their water bills.

Residential households with a regular rate, consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less a month, will now pay P161.51 instead of P162.34 each month. 

Meanwhile, households consuming 20 cubic meters of water will pay P3.14 less a month or a total of P606.78.  

Monthly water consumption of 30 cubic meters will now cost 6.43 less starting next month, resulting in a water bill of P1,239.36 instead of P1,245.79.

Price adjustments to the water bills of Maynilad customers for the fourth quarter of 2024.
MWSS Regulatory Office

 

Behind the adjustment. On September 12, the MWSS board approved the regulatory office’s proposal for a foreign currency adjustment in water tariffs for the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjustment affects the price of water per cubic meter considering the differences in exchange rates.

According to MWSS, such adjustment is a mechanism to help offset costs related to foreign currency loans used for projects aimed at expanding and improving water and sewerage services. The adjustment is reviewed every quarter.

vuukle comment

MANILA WATER

MAYNILAD

WATER CONCESSIONAIRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

AGI investing $300 million for new Boracay resort

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Alliance Global Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan intends to pour in about $300 million for the development of another integrated...
Business
fbtw
Semirara sees better earnings in H2

Semirara sees better earnings in H2

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. is poised for a financial uplift in the second half of the year amid stable coal...
Business
fbtw

It's too late

By Wilson Sy | 19 hours ago
“And it’s too late, baby, now it’s too late. Though we really did try to make it. Something inside has died. And I can’t hide, and I just can’t fake it.”
Business
fbtw
Tiu refiles civil case vs Greenergy, MIS

Tiu refiles civil case vs Greenergy, MIS

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The camp of businessman Antonio Tiu has refiled a civil case against listed Greenergy Holdings Inc. and MIS Maritime Corp....
Business
fbtw
BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1

BSP profit soars to P85.5 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more than tripled its earnings to P85.5 billion in the first half, from P19.86 billion in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Special report: What to expect under a new NAIA

Special report: What to expect under a new NAIA

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. What is this single step then when the task is to rehabilitate...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt jumps to $130.2 billion in June

Foreign debt jumps to $130.2 billion in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The country’s external debt hit another all-time high of $130.18 billion as of end-June, inching up by 1.2 percent from...
Business
fbtw
Debt payments climb to P1.36 trillion in 7 months

Debt payments climb to P1.36 trillion in 7 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The government hiked its debt payments by 40 percent to P1.36 trillion as of end-July, with the bulk going to amortization...
Business
fbtw
OFW deployment up 9.8% in 2023

OFW deployment up 9.8% in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The number of Filipinos working abroad rose by 9.8 percent last year from 2022 as more people took advantage of employment...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with