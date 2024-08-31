Prothin Philippines bares partnership with PIPAC

MANILA, Philippines — One of the pioneers of local protein supplements, Prothin Philippines Inc., recently inked a partnership with the Philippine Institute of Pure and Applied Chemistry (PIPAC), in line with the Filipino brand’s thrust of improving quality control measures for its products.

PIPAC is conducting regular testing of all batches of Prothin’s protein powder products to ensure that their protein content, ingredients and nutrients are at par with the amounts indicated on the product label, and are safe for consumption by consumers.

The brand has also introduced a quality assurance seal for all new products that have undergone the PIPAC testing procedure and has rolled this out to its official retailers and resellers.

“We wanted to leverage the expertise of PIPAC. The partnership is an important part of sustaining the brand’s efforts in consistently ensuring product quality. Our finished goods are being tested regularly to ensure that we are providing nothing but quality products to our loyal customers, ” Prothin Phl CEO Marvin Vinluan said.

An independent, not-for-profit scientific institute, PIPAC is trusted by the academe, government agencies, and the food and supplements industries.

Founded in 1972, it has an extensive track record of conducting chemical and microbiological analysis, research and training. It follows strict international standards and methods using state-of-the-art equipment, making it a trustworthy partner for fast, accurate and reliable results.

PIPAC Institute director Armando Guidote Jr., said: “The partnership between PIPAC and Prothin is about chemical testing of the ingredients of protein to make sure that it is quality assured and safe for its users.”

Vinluan said that this initiative is aligned with Prothin’s dedication to continuous product improvement and the brand’s goals of uplifting the local supplements industry and educating more people about supplementation and nutrition.