PDAX, Investagrams make crypto trading more accessible

The collaboration will allow Investagrams users to gain direct access to PDAX’s cryptocurrency trading platform, enabling them to diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others.

MANILA, Philippines — Local cryptocurrency exchange platform PDAX is making cryptocurrency trading more accessible to the public through a strategic partnership with online educational finance platform Investagrams.

Investagrams will feature PDAX on its platform through a link wherein users can create accounts and start trading cryptocurrencies.

“We believe every Filipino should have access to investment opportunities to build wealth, including crypto. Our partnership with Investagrams underscores PDAX’s commitment to empowering every Filipino with secure, user-friendly tools and educational resources to thrive in the age of digital assets,” PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba said.

PDAX, a homegrown digital asset exchange, received its license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2018 and was officially launched in the Philippines in 2019.

It is a safe and easy-to-use platform for Filipinos to buy and sell virtual currencies and assets.

Investagrams, meanwhile, is a social financial platform that started in 2015 to enable Filipinos to start their investing journey with the right tools, education and technology.