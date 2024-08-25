^

Business

PDAX, Investagrams make crypto trading more accessible

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 25, 2024 | 12:00am
PDAX, Investagrams make crypto trading more accessible
The collaboration will allow Investagrams users to gain direct access to PDAX’s cryptocurrency trading platform, enabling them to diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Local cryptocurrency exchange platform PDAX is making cryptocurrency trading more accessible to the public through a strategic partnership with online educational finance platform Investagrams.

The collaboration will allow Investagrams users to gain direct access to PDAX’s cryptocurrency trading platform, enabling them to diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, among others.

Investagrams will feature PDAX on its platform through a link wherein users can create accounts and start trading cryptocurrencies.

“We believe every Filipino should have access to investment opportunities to build wealth, including crypto. Our partnership with Investagrams underscores PDAX’s commitment to empowering every Filipino with secure, user-friendly tools and educational resources to thrive in the age of digital assets,” PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba said.

PDAX, a homegrown digital asset exchange, received its license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2018 and was officially launched in the Philippines in 2019.

It is a safe and easy-to-use platform for Filipinos to buy and sell virtual currencies and assets.

Investagrams, meanwhile, is a social financial platform that started in 2015 to enable Filipinos to start their investing journey with the right tools, education and technology.

vuukle comment

CRYPTOCURRENCY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MRT-7 completion delayed until 2028

MRT-7 completion delayed until 2028

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Commuters will have to wait until 2028 before they can reach Bulacan by rail as San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is facing another delay...
Business
fbtw

Public outcry

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Marcos highlighted that the government services are becoming more efficient.
Business
fbtw
Government sees strong bid turnout for BARMM exploration

Government sees strong bid turnout for BARMM exploration

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
The government is expecting warm investor interest in the inaugural bid round for the exploration of conventional fuels in...
Business
fbtw
AREIT ramps up asset diversification to fuel growth

AREIT ramps up asset diversification to fuel growth

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Ayala Group, is ramping up its asset diversification to accelerate...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural, residential lots up for auction

Agricultural, residential lots up for auction

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will put up various properties of padlocked banks for sale.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Philippines a great market for Citi&rsquo;

‘Philippines a great market for Citi’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Global banking giant Citi has found a lucrative market in the Philippines and expressed continued confidence in the country’s...
Business
fbtw
GoTyme posts P17 billion deposits, 1.7 million new customers in H1

GoTyme posts P17 billion deposits, 1.7 million new customers in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The total deposits of digital lender GoTyme Bank reached P17.3 billion after onboarding 1.7 million customers in the first...
Business
fbtw
CCAP, BSP to promote credit card literacy online

CCAP, BSP to promote credit card literacy online

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Credit Card Association of the Philippines has partnered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise consumer awareness...
Business
fbtw

IPR violations

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Every time I go to a convenience store, I see this automated payment machine erminal called TouchPay. The machine can be used to load up electronic wallets and cards, for cashing in and for paying bills, among ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with