All ODA projects are delayed — Recto

In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2014, workers are working on one of about a hundred projects to control flooding in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — All infrastructure projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) are delayed, according to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto on Tuesday.

During a Senate briefing by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), Sen. Nancy Binay asked whether any ODA-funded infrastructure projects are running on schedule.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and other DBCC officials were initially unable to answer. Recto was able to chime in, citing that the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program also came from ODA.

However, Binay said that this was not an infrastructure project.

“In my last seven months, from what I have seen, lahat (all are) delayed. But you know, many of them were started pre-pandemic,” Recto admitted.

He explained that infrastructure projects often have long gestation periods, with one president starting the projects and another inaugurating them.

Recto attributed many delays to the pandemic and ongoing right-of-way issues.

Sen. Cynthia Villar said that right-of-way issues should not be an excuse, as long as there is proper monetary compensation.

“You can proceed with the project because it is a government project, you cannot be rejected by any person,” Villar said.

ODAs are foreign loans and grants meant to help a country develop different sectors.

The NEDA recently reported an ODA portfolio of $37.29 billion in 2023. The 2023 ODA was largely dedicated to infrastructure projects, with $20.36 billion allocated for bolstering Philippine infrastructure.