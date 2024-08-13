^

Business

All ODA projects are delayed — Recto

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 7:11pm
All ODA projects are delayed â�� Recto
In this photo taken Oct. 9, 2014, workers are working on one of about a hundred projects to control flooding in Metro Manila.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — All infrastructure projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) are delayed, according to Finance Secretary Ralph Recto on Tuesday. 

During a Senate briefing by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), Sen. Nancy Binay asked whether any ODA-funded infrastructure projects are running on schedule.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and other DBCC officials were initially unable to answer. Recto was able to chime in, citing that the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program also came from ODA.  

However, Binay said that this was not an infrastructure project.

“In my last seven months, from what I have seen, lahat (all are) delayed. But you know, many of them were started pre-pandemic,” Recto admitted. 

He explained that infrastructure projects often have long gestation periods, with one president starting the projects and another inaugurating them.

Recto attributed many delays to the pandemic and ongoing right-of-way issues.

Sen. Cynthia Villar said that right-of-way issues should not be an excuse, as long as there is proper monetary compensation. 

“You can proceed with the project because it is a government project, you cannot be rejected by any person,” Villar said. 

ODAs are foreign loans and grants meant to help a country develop different sectors.

The NEDA recently reported an ODA portfolio of $37.29 billion in 2023. The 2023 ODA was largely dedicated to infrastructure projects, with $20.36 billion allocated for bolstering Philippine infrastructure.  

vuukle comment

ODA

RALPH RECTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov&rsquo;t workers can get salary increase as early as August &ndash; DBM

Gov’t workers can get salary increase as early as August – DBM

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The department chief, however, said the exact date of implementation depends on how fast agencies are able to compute and...
Business
fbtw
Market down as investors stay on sidelines

Market down as investors stay on sidelines

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of this week’s Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas policy meeting, pulling the market...
Business
fbtw
Stocks to take cues from BSP policy decision

Stocks to take cues from BSP policy decision

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market hopes to sustain its momentum this week as investors seek direction on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s...
Business
fbtw

Public warned on proliferation of fake government accounts

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission are alerting the public about schemes that impersonate legitimate entities and personalities to entice the public to invest.
Business
fbtw
RCBC nets P4.5 billion in H1

RCBC nets P4.5 billion in H1

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. posted a 26.8-percent decline in net income to P4.45 billion in the first half from P6.22 billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC clears Vista Land&rsquo;s P5 billion preferred share offer

SEC clears Vista Land’s P5 billion preferred share offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cleared the preferred shares offering of Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. worth up...
Business
fbtw
Franchise forum to explore secrets to branding success

Franchise forum to explore secrets to branding success

19 hours ago
As part of Asia’s premier international franchising conference next month, Franchise Asia Philippines will showcase...
Business
fbtw
CREIT H1 profit up 12%

CREIT H1 profit up 12%

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Strong revenues fueled a double-digit earnings rise for Citicore Energy REIT Corp. in the first half.
Business
fbtw

Clarifications on the revenue regulations implementing the EOPT Act

By Marie Antonette Jaron | 19 hours ago
Since the effectivity of Republic Act 11976, otherwise known as the Ease of Paying Taxes Act on January 22, 2024, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued several Revenue Regulations to implement the said law.
Business
fbtw
JG Summit income rises in H1

JG Summit income rises in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
JG Summit Holdings Inc. saw its core earnings nearly double to P18.1 billion in the first half, boosted by the strong demand...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with