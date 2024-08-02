^

Business

People management a focal point at 30th National Retail Conference

The Philippine Star
August 2, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), through the National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) organizing committee, is offering sessions designed to tackle issues on effective people management and forging relationships that benefit both employees and the company.

At the 30th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) slated on Aug. 29 to 30 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, the NRCE committee recognizes that amid rapid technological advancements across all fronts, many companies often overlook their most crucial asset – their people. Despite efforts to cultivate a positive work culture and foster camaraderie, some companies struggle in this endeavor. A unified team is undeniably essential for achieving success.

One of the key sessions, “Champion Mindset in Developing Dynamic Retail Teams,” will explore practical strategies for cultivating a champion mindset within retail teams. Inspired by the journey of Louie Sangalang, a four-time featherweight URCC MMA champion and founder of Neovirtus Consulting, this session will translate principles like discipline, resilience, and focus into actionable strategies tailored for high-performing retail teams.

Participants will acquire valuable insights on overcoming obstacles, fostering collaboration, and achieving sustainable success by adopting a champion’s mindset. The session aims to equip attendees with tools and perspectives directly applicable to their professional environments, enabling them to navigate challenges effectively and drive organizational excellence.

Dr. Maria Luisa Guinto, an associate professor and sports psychologist from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, will complement Sangalang’s insights by delving into the psychological aspects of building and maintaining a champion mindset. Her expertise will provide a deeper understanding of the psychological resilience and strategies necessary for consistent performance excellence in retail and beyond.

Following this, “Fostering Collaboration and Innovation Across Generations” will uncover innovative strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration, communication, and mutual respect among multi-generational teams. Through real-world case studies and actionable insights, participants will discover how to create inclusive work environments that empower employees of all ages to thrive and contribute their full potential.

Highlighting success stories from diverse industries – including hospitality with George Aquino, president and CEO of Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp., and banking with Nerissa Berba, chief people officer and EVP of Security Bank – the session will showcase cross-sectoral approaches to overcoming common challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Register now at http://www.nrce-ph.com and be part of this transformative event and enjoy an exclusive discount. The 30th NRCE is supported by these generous sponsors: (Diamond Sponsor) SM Retail; (Platinum Sponsors) Relex Solutions, Anchanto, Converge ICT Solutions, Wilcon Depot, Globe Business, ETP International PTE LTD, PLDT Enterprise, Unilab, Ayala Malls; (Gold Sponsors) Bayer Philippines, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Gateway Mall 2, Robinsons Malls; (Silver Sponsors) Bench, SM Supermalls; (Official Partners) Avolution, InnovationOne, Vasavah Consultancy, The Philippine STAR, BusinessWorld, The Manila Times;  (Sponsors) CLN, Mr. DIY, Shangri-La Plaza, eCloudvalley Philippines, Sportshouse International Leisure, Inc., Rich Graphix Brand, and its official PR partner Media Blitz Group.

vuukle comment

PRA

SMX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most stocks rise on Fed rate cut hope but strong yen batters Tokyo

Most stocks rise on Fed rate cut hope but strong yen batters Tokyo

9 hours ago
Most equity markets rose Thursday after the Federal Reserve flagged a possible interest rate cut next month, but Tokyo's Nikkei...
Business
fbtw

Something big is brewing at SM

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The SM Group and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf are brewing something big, with the international coffee shop chain eyeing to more than triple its in-store cafes in SM Stores over the next two years.
Business
fbtw
Flood control

Flood control

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Carina (international name Gaemi) put much of Metro Manila underwater after heavy rains lashed across the country...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports slow down as traders still cautious

Rice imports slow down as traders still cautious

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Rice import arrivals have slowed down as traders and importers are still unloading their previous imported stocks while others...
Business
fbtw
BSP: July inflation likely breached upper 4% target

BSP: July inflation likely breached upper 4% target

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Headline inflation is expected to settle within the four to 4.8 percent range in July, with upward pressure coming from higher...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JFC putting up more Tim Ho Wan stores in China

JFC putting up more Tim Ho Wan stores in China

By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
The Jollibee Group, the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, targets to put up more Tim Ho Wan branches in China this year...
Business
fbtw

Why medical tourism?

By Boo Chanco | 35 minutes ago
My initial reaction to the news that we will now be promoting medical tourism was one of caution.
Business
fbtw
Hot money outflow hits $27.3 million in June

Hot money outflow hits $27.3 million in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 35 minutes ago
More foreign capital left the Philippines in June as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas recorded net outflows of $27.3 million...
Business
fbtw
PLDT&rsquo;s DigiCo completes P320 million investment in Bayad

PLDT’s DigiCo completes P320 million investment in Bayad

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 35 minutes ago
The data arm of PLDT Inc. has infused P320 million to complete its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in the payment channel...
Business
fbtw
Government soon to extend insurance for OFWs

Government soon to extend insurance for OFWs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 35 minutes ago
“We are making sure that the manner in which we will be executing this in those particular jurisdictions would not be...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with