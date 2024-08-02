People management a focal point at 30th National Retail Conference

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), through the National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) organizing committee, is offering sessions designed to tackle issues on effective people management and forging relationships that benefit both employees and the company.

At the 30th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) slated on Aug. 29 to 30 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, the NRCE committee recognizes that amid rapid technological advancements across all fronts, many companies often overlook their most crucial asset – their people. Despite efforts to cultivate a positive work culture and foster camaraderie, some companies struggle in this endeavor. A unified team is undeniably essential for achieving success.

One of the key sessions, “Champion Mindset in Developing Dynamic Retail Teams,” will explore practical strategies for cultivating a champion mindset within retail teams. Inspired by the journey of Louie Sangalang, a four-time featherweight URCC MMA champion and founder of Neovirtus Consulting, this session will translate principles like discipline, resilience, and focus into actionable strategies tailored for high-performing retail teams.

Participants will acquire valuable insights on overcoming obstacles, fostering collaboration, and achieving sustainable success by adopting a champion’s mindset. The session aims to equip attendees with tools and perspectives directly applicable to their professional environments, enabling them to navigate challenges effectively and drive organizational excellence.

Dr. Maria Luisa Guinto, an associate professor and sports psychologist from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, will complement Sangalang’s insights by delving into the psychological aspects of building and maintaining a champion mindset. Her expertise will provide a deeper understanding of the psychological resilience and strategies necessary for consistent performance excellence in retail and beyond.

Following this, “Fostering Collaboration and Innovation Across Generations” will uncover innovative strategies and best practices for enhancing collaboration, communication, and mutual respect among multi-generational teams. Through real-world case studies and actionable insights, participants will discover how to create inclusive work environments that empower employees of all ages to thrive and contribute their full potential.

Highlighting success stories from diverse industries – including hospitality with George Aquino, president and CEO of Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corp., and banking with Nerissa Berba, chief people officer and EVP of Security Bank – the session will showcase cross-sectoral approaches to overcoming common challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Register now at http://www.nrce-ph.com and be part of this transformative event and enjoy an exclusive discount.