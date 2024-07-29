^

Business

MyTown expands client mix

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 29, 2024 | 12:00am
MyTown expands client mix
MyTown’s numerous locations provide abundant accommodation options for young professionals seeking a place to stay in Makati and near Bonifacio Global City (BGC).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — MyTown, an urban co-living company that is part of the SM Group’s portfolio investments, continues to expand its clientele across various sectors.

From catering primarily to business process outsourcing (BPO) workers initially, MyTown now serves a diverse clientele from various sectors across Metro Manila with its network of residential facilities strategically located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and the Makati Central Business District.

Offering a range of accommodation options, the company currently has a network of 14 buildings housing a total of 4,156 beds and 1,353 rooms.

It provides affordable and professionally managed urban living spaces tailored to young professionals working near BGC and the Makati CBD.

MyTown CEO Jogee Arellano said that beyond affordability, the company’s true value lies in its ability to help young professionals manage their time effectively and reduce stress.

MyTown minimizes commute time and associated stress by offering a walk-to-work option.

“If you commute from distant areas like Fairview, Novaliches, or in Cavite or Laguna, the costs and stress of daily travel are significant. MyTown offers a solution that not only saves time and money but also enhances the overall well-being of young professionals,” Arellano said.

MyTown rates start at P4,260 per person per month in a deluxe six-bed shared room and P4,610 per person in a first-class live+work+play dorm with enhanced amenities.

Private living arrangements are also available in first-class dorms at P17,260 per month.

In addition, MyTown provides tailored solutions for corporate clients, offering both short-term and long-term leases.

Services include regular housekeeping, corporate food programs, dedicated workspaces, training rooms, concierge services and on-hand support.

“Our corporate clients often choose MyTown for housing their employees during training sessions or projects in BGC or Makati,” Arellano said.

MyTown said its core mission is to provide accessible housing solutions for young professionals in BGC and Makati.

Founded in 2012 by Philippines Urban Living Solutions Inc., MyTown was envisioned by Dutch-Filipino entrepreneur Mark Kooijman.

His concept emerged from understanding the housing challenges faced by employees in a BPO office he previously owned in BGC, with approximately 80 percent expressing a desire for affordable housing closer to their workplace.

“Mark Kooijman identified a significant gap in affordable, professionally managed housing options for young professionals. He recognized that while many were willing to work in BGC, they struggled to find affordable living options within or near the business district,” Arellano said.

In 2017, the Sy family’s investment holding company SM Investments Corp. sealed its acquisition of a 61.2 percent stake in MyTown.

vuukle comment

MYTOWN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

US defends law forcing sale of TikTok app

By Glenn Chapman | 9 hours ago
TikTok's collection of user data makes it a national security threat, the US Justice Department said Friday in response to...
Business
fbtw

GBF renews commitment to ‘Iskolar ni Juan’ program

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Gokongwei Group, is committed to intensifying its mission of providing a pathway to education and employment after a decade of successful implementation...
Business
fbtw
BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

BDO cuts costs by retrofitting old buildings

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. continues to manage greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption by retrofitting old buildings,...
Business
fbtw

Investing in Philippines future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The simplest facts first: we’ve waited 30 years for the country’s primary gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to get a much-needed upgrade. Not just a facelift: a real, honest-to-goodness...
Business
fbtw

Creating good impressions

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
“You will never get a second chance to create a first impression.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US allows 145,235 MT raw sugar export quota for Philippines

US allows 145,235 MT raw sugar export quota for Philippines

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has been allowed to export 145,235 metric tons raw value of raw cane sugar at lower tariff rate to the United...
Business
fbtw

Prime Infra’s Upper Wawa Dam cited for containing typhoon-induced flood

1 hour ago
The water supply dam developed by Prime Infra-led WawaJVCo Inc. was cited by government officials as a key factor in reducing the impact of the flooding caused by Super Typhoon Carina.
Business
fbtw
Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4

Design changes hike cost of building MRT- 4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government is gearing up to take on higher debt for the construction of a railway to Taytay, Rizal as the project will...
Business
fbtw

IMF chief warns of low-growth world

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva in a July 23 IMF Blog post, is warning that the global economy is stuck in low gear, which could deal a major blow to the fight against poverty and...
Business
fbtw
Under proposed 2025 budget: Education, transport get increase; health, agriculture allotment down

Under proposed 2025 budget: Education, transport get increase; health, agriculture allotment down

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The education and transportation sectors are proposed to have higher budgets next year but the health and agriculture sectors...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with