MyTown expands client mix

MyTown’s numerous locations provide abundant accommodation options for young professionals seeking a place to stay in Makati and near Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

MANILA, Philippines — MyTown, an urban co-living company that is part of the SM Group’s portfolio investments, continues to expand its clientele across various sectors.

From catering primarily to business process outsourcing (BPO) workers initially, MyTown now serves a diverse clientele from various sectors across Metro Manila with its network of residential facilities strategically located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and the Makati Central Business District.

Offering a range of accommodation options, the company currently has a network of 14 buildings housing a total of 4,156 beds and 1,353 rooms.

It provides affordable and professionally managed urban living spaces tailored to young professionals working near BGC and the Makati CBD.

MyTown CEO Jogee Arellano said that beyond affordability, the company’s true value lies in its ability to help young professionals manage their time effectively and reduce stress.

MyTown minimizes commute time and associated stress by offering a walk-to-work option.

“If you commute from distant areas like Fairview, Novaliches, or in Cavite or Laguna, the costs and stress of daily travel are significant. MyTown offers a solution that not only saves time and money but also enhances the overall well-being of young professionals,” Arellano said.

MyTown rates start at P4,260 per person per month in a deluxe six-bed shared room and P4,610 per person in a first-class live+work+play dorm with enhanced amenities.

Private living arrangements are also available in first-class dorms at P17,260 per month.

In addition, MyTown provides tailored solutions for corporate clients, offering both short-term and long-term leases.

Services include regular housekeeping, corporate food programs, dedicated workspaces, training rooms, concierge services and on-hand support.

“Our corporate clients often choose MyTown for housing their employees during training sessions or projects in BGC or Makati,” Arellano said.

MyTown said its core mission is to provide accessible housing solutions for young professionals in BGC and Makati.

Founded in 2012 by Philippines Urban Living Solutions Inc., MyTown was envisioned by Dutch-Filipino entrepreneur Mark Kooijman.

His concept emerged from understanding the housing challenges faced by employees in a BPO office he previously owned in BGC, with approximately 80 percent expressing a desire for affordable housing closer to their workplace.

“Mark Kooijman identified a significant gap in affordable, professionally managed housing options for young professionals. He recognized that while many were willing to work in BGC, they struggled to find affordable living options within or near the business district,” Arellano said.

In 2017, the Sy family’s investment holding company SM Investments Corp. sealed its acquisition of a 61.2 percent stake in MyTown.