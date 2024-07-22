^

Business

Philippines' foreign borrowings near $4 billion in Q2

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 10:58am
Philippines' foreign borrowings near $4 billion in Q2
"These borrowings will fund the National Government’s general budget financing and financing/refinancing of assets," says the Bangko Sentral.
stock image

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' central bank Monetary Board approved $3.90 billion in public sector foreign borrowings from April to June 2024, a 43% increase from the $2.73 billion approved in the same time period last year.

The borrowings, which require approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas under the Constitution, consist of a $2 billion bond issuance and three project loans amounting to $1.90 billion. 

“These borrowings will fund the National Government’s general budget financing and financing/refinancing of assets in line with the Republic of the Philippines’ Sustainable Finance Framework (US$2.0 billion) and transport infrastructure projects (US$1.9 billion),” said the BSP in a statement. 

The uptick in the second quarter foreign borrowings follows a decline in the first quarter when the Monetary Board greenlighted $2.86 billion in foreign loans, nearly half the $5.56 billion approved in the first quarter of 2023.

The Philippines' total external debt stoof at $128.7 billion as of end-March 2024, up 2.6% from $125.4 billion at the end of 2023. Despite the increase, the BSP had said the country's external debt ration remains at "prudent levels," recording at 29% of the gross domestic product.

vuukle comment

FOREIGN LOANS

MONETARY BOARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Uy, Converge out to rescue Sky Cable

Uy, Converge out to rescue Sky Cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
When you aim high, you reach for the sky. That’s just what Dennis Anthony Uy is shooting for in his next venture: a...
Business
fbtw
CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

By Anuj Chopra | 2 days ago
Catastrophic computer outages caused by a software update from one company have once again exposed the dangers of global technological...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific in talks to acquire AirSWIFT

Cebu Pacific in talks to acquire AirSWIFT

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The Gokongweis and the Zobels are in talks for yet another major deal, this time for Cebu Pacific’s acquisition of boutique...
Business
fbtw
BSP to expand cyber resilience efforts, further explore AI

BSP to expand cyber resilience efforts, further explore AI

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will be launching its Financial Services Cyber Resilience Plan for 2024 to 2029 next...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines needs P587 billion to subsidize electricity&rsquo;

‘Philippines needs P587 billion to subsidize electricity’

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The country would need about P600 billion to provide energy subsidies and lower the cost of electricity nationwide, a senior...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clean energy race: Green light or red flag?

Clean energy race: Green light or red flag?

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has shifted into high gear and revved up the engine toward a greener finish line, but the race is still far...
Business
fbtw
BSP upholds commitment to truth and integrity

BSP upholds commitment to truth and integrity

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 12 hours ago
In a time when economic stability hinges on central banks’ policy decisions, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) continues...
Business
fbtw
Debt truth: Is every Filipino indebted by P128,571?

Debt truth: Is every Filipino indebted by P128,571?

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Public relations practitioner Cedrick Basco uses a credit card for some of his purchases, while Grade 12 student Tiffany Carino...
Business
fbtw
BanKo partners with Agrilever to empower farmers and strengthen agricultural communities

BanKo partners with Agrilever to empower farmers and strengthen agricultural communities

12 hours ago
BanKo, the financial inclusion and microfinance arm of BPI, is partnering with agri-tech company Agrilever to launch the Agri...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with