^

Business

Philippines, 4 Asian countries to link instant payment systems

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
July 7, 2024 | 12:00am
Philippines, 4 Asian countries to link instant payment systems
The BSP, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and four other Asian central banks will now work on the next stage of connecting their instant payment systems (IPS) seamlessly.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and its global partners have completed the blueprint for the third phase of its Nexus Project and is now preparing for the final phase, which includes the live implementation of cross-border payments connectivity globally.

The BSP, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and four other Asian central banks will now work on the next stage of connecting their instant payment systems (IPS) seamlessly.

“Phase four will see the Central Bank of Malaysia, the BSP, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Bank of Thailand and domestic IPS operators – who worked together in phase three – joined by the Reserve Bank of India, expanding the potential user base to India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the world’s largest IPS,” it said.

Bank of Indonesia will continue to be a special observer to the project. The Indonesian central bank took part in phase three and will continue in this capacity to follow the project in the next stage of its development.

To facilitate live implementation, the central banks and IPS operators have agreed to establish the Nexus Scheme Organization (NSO). The NSO will be responsible for managing Nexus.

“The NSO will be wholly owned by the central banks and/or IPS in participating countries, depending on the specific domestic structures,” it said.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the central bank would continue to work with the Philippine payments industry, the BIS and other interested countries in the live implementation of Project Nexus.

“Empowered by a shared vision of efficient and reliable cross-border payments, the collaboration between the BIS and ASEAN central banks has been rather effective, and I’d like this to continue,” Remolona said.

“Central banks have always played a role in payments as a public good. With Nexus, this role will be extended to cross-border payments, maximizing the network effects,” Remolona said.

Remolona added that the Nexus Project would provide overseas Filipinos a cheaper and faster way to send money back home. It will also facilitate the globalization of Filipino small and medium scale enterprises.

Nexus is designed to standardize the way domestic IPS connect to one another. The IPS operator only needs to make one connection to Nexus. This single connection would enable the IPS to reach all other countries in the network.

The BIS will play an advisory role as Project Nexus sets up an operational scheme and opens to potential new participants across the globe.

It will also facilitate cooperation among central banks and IPS operators of India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand as they work towards live implementation.

BIS general manager Agustin Carstens said the Nexus Project could connect a market of 1.7 billion people globally, providing them a means to do instant payments in a faster and cheaper way.

“This is the first BIS Innovation Hub project in which central banks are moving towards a live phase together with instant payment providers,” he said.

“When implemented, it will greatly enhance cross-border payments in line with both the G20 cross-border payments program and our mission to develop public goods in the technology space to support central banks and improve the functioning of the financial system,” he added.

vuukle comment

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP seen cutting interest rates in October

BSP seen cutting interest rates in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Despite the lower inflation outturn in June, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw

Accepting hassles as a skill

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
On his way to be sworn in as the most powerful man in the world, had to be lifted out of his car and carried up the stairs.
Business
fbtw
Lepanto signs two new CBAs for workers, staff unions

Lepanto signs two new CBAs for workers, staff unions

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The Lepanto Consolidated Mining Company (LCMC) on Friday signed two new Collective Bargaining Agreements with its workers...
Business
fbtw
Rice imports decline by 36% in June

Rice imports decline by 36% in June

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
Rice imports declined by nearly 36 percent in June from a year ago as traders and importers canceled or delayed their orders...
Business
fbtw
Market rally cut short by profit taking

Market rally cut short by profit taking

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The stock market closed the week in the red as profit-takers stepped in.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Say hello to wheat straw cups

Say hello to wheat straw cups

By Rose de la Cruz | 1 hour ago
Tzu Chi Foundation, which originated in Taiwan, has scheduled a charity run on July 21 for one, three, five and 10 kilometers...
Business
fbtw
CNPF hikes spending to support expansion

CNPF hikes spending to support expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Century Pacific Food Inc., the listed food and beverage firm of the Po family, is hiking its capital spending this year to...
Business
fbtw
EDC switches on P7 billion geothermal plant in Albay

EDC switches on P7 billion geothermal plant in Albay

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Energy Development Corp., the renewable energy arm of Lopez-led First Gen Corp., has switched on its 28.9-megawatt geothermal...
Business
fbtw
Megawide expects real estate venture to flourish next year

Megawide expects real estate venture to flourish next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp. expects its real estate venture to bear fruit starting next year...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with