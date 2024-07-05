Physical, digital retail formats tackled at 30th NRCE in August

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the premier national organization of the country’s top retailers and allied industries, through its flagship program – the 30th National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) slated on Aug. 29-30, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Manila with the theme “Retail Today, Empowering Tomorrow,” – has curated two compelling sessions that will delve into the evolution of brick-and-mortar stores and the sudden rise of online platforms as indispensable tools for customer outreach and engagement.

The retailing industry has undergone significant transformations in recent years, marked notably by the dynamic shift of stores between online and offline platforms. But what does this mean for businesses? How are these changes shaping the future of retail?

To highlight the imperative need for malls to adapt and innovate, esteemed industry leaders – Ayala Malls COO Paul Birkett and Araneta City SVP for malls and office leasing Lorna Fabian – will collaborate in a session titled “Revitalizing Retail: Unveiling Powerful Insights and Strategies from Legacy Malls.”

This session will explore nuanced strategies to rejuvenate malls, offering consumers unique experiences that transcend the online realm, and positioning malls as vital centers for community engagement and commerce.

Complementing this discussion is the session “From Likes to Sales: TikTok’s Influence in the Business World.”

This session will spotlight TikTok’s ability to rapidly amplify content to millions, making it a powerful tool for expanding market reach and converting digital engagement into tangible sales. Featuring Jonathan Ong, country head for TikTok’s SMB in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, this session will showcase how TikTok continues to lead in transforming digital interactions into real-world business success.

The 30th NRCE promises unparalleled learning sessions and showcases world-class solutions that defy conventional practices, empowering businesses to thrive and grow. Register now at www.nrce-ph.com and be part of this transformative event.

The 30th NRCE is powered by these sponsors: (Diamond) SM Retail; (Platinum) Relex Solutions, Anchanto, Converge ICT Solutions, Wilcon Depot, Globe Business, ETP International Pte Ltd, PLDT Enterprise, Unilab, Ayala Malls; (Gold) Bayer Philippines, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, Gateway Mall 2, Robinsons Malls; (Silver) Bench, SM Supermalls; (Official Partners) Avolution, InnovationOne; (Official Newspapers) Philippine Daily Inquirer, Business World, The Philippine STAR; (Sponsors) eCloudvalley Philippines, Shangri-La Plaza, CLN, and its official PR partner Media Blitz Group.