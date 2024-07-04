FedEx inks deal to expand gateway at Clark

The gateway facility of the Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, at Clark International Airport in Pampanga as seen in an October 2021 handout image. FedEx is publicly listed in the New York Stock Exchange.

MANILA, Philippines — Logistics giant Federal Express Corp., or FedEx, has signed an agreement with Clark International Airport’s operator, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development, to expand and upgrade its gateway at Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

The move is seen to support local businesses, importers and exporters, especially in the e-commerce, freight shippinh and cold-chain shipment sector across the Asia Pacific region, the firm said in a news release on Tuesday.

The project is also expected to contribute to Clark International Airport into becoming the “premier global civil aviation logistics hub for international cargo.”

Planned developments include additional facilities such as aprons and taxiways to facilitate FedEx operations, improve cargo handling and stimulate growth in the firm’s logistics.

The expansion is also expected to open up job opportunities in the northern Luzon region and act as an “economic stimulus,” according to the firm.

Maribeth Espinosa, managing director of FedEx Philippines, said in a statement that the move is meant to strengthen the company's services in overseas markets.

"This expansion is a testament to our strong commitment in facilitating cross-border trade and optimizing the country’s supply chain capabilities,” Espinosa added.

The agreement was formalized in an undated signing ceremony involving executives from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the Clark International Airport Corp. and the Clark Development Corp.

FedEx first unveiled its gateway in Clark in October 2021 to support local businesses and e-commerce growth.

The facility, which is worth $30-million (P30,000,000), can sort up to 9,000 parcels per hour. It also includes a 630-square-meter dedicated freight-handling area.

In October 2023, FedEx launched a new flight service between Vietnam and the Philippines.