First border control facilities for imported agri products set for early 2025

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Tuesday its plan to launch its first border control facilities for imported animal and plant products by early 2025, aiming to prevent the entry of diseases into the country such as Q fever.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the Cold Examination Facility for Agriculture (CEFA) would not only avoid any food contamination outbreaks but also reduce smuggling activities that could harm the livelihood of local farmers.

The CEFA project, valued at P1.2 billion and in partnership with International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), will manage the cold storage facilities.

The first five CEFA will also begin its sanitary and phytosanitary inspection of animal, fish, plant and other agricultural outputs by early next year.

Tiu Laurel said that private contractors are currently constructing a CEFA in Angat, Bulacan with equipment procurement underway to meet the operational timeline.

“Plans are also underway for four additional facilities by September 2025 in Manila, Subic, Davao and General Santos City,” he said.

Comprehensive facilities are slated for major ports and fish ports, including the Manila International Container Terminal, Subic Bay International Corp., Davao International Container Terminal, Manila South Harbor, New Cebu International Container Port, Batangas International Port, Navotas Fish Port, Iloilo International Container Port, and Misamis Oriental.

Meanwhile, CEFAs in Angat and General Santos City will be equipped with DA-funded laboratories.

Furthermore, the Tiu Laurel said that they will implement pre-shipment inspections in ports of origin to ensure firm border control on agricultural imports.

“Before these facilities become operational, we will issue an administrative order on pre-shipment inspection, pending approval from the Department of Finance,” he said.

These inspections will be imposed within the next three months.