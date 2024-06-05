LIST: Flights canceled on June 5

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Wednesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

The state weather bureau said that the trough of a Low Pressure Area (LPA) is affecting the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon on Wednesday bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Here are the canceled flights as of 8:50 a.m., Wednesday:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6113 - Manila to Naga

DG 6114 - Naga to Manila

— Rosette Adel