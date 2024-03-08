Ambitious timeline set for nuclear energy development

Under the Department of Energy (DOE)’s timeline for the development of nuclear energy, operations of the first nuclear power plant is targeted to start by 2032.

TORONTO – The clock is ticking for the Philippines to start its nuclear power industry, with the government setting sights on an ambitious and aggressive timeline that will see the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the country commencing in four years’ time.

To achieve this, construction of the nuclear power facility is eyed to commence as early as 2028.

“If we want 2032, we need to start construction sometime soon and the regulatory compliance has to be in place already. We’re trying to hasten the human capacity and all the other requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin said.

“With the Department of Science and Technology, with the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and with my agency, we’ve been trying to push to finish all the requirements of the IAEA without compromising security, safety and safeguards,” she said.

Garin, however, admitted the target set by the agency is “very ambitious.”

She said it is for this reason why a Philippine nuclear trade mission is currently here in Canada – to learn not only best practices, but even from mistakes as well.

The DOE official said the Philippines still needs more knowledge and exposure when it comes to nuclear energy development.

“This is the timeline we have given ourselves. 2032 is eight years from now. It is ambitious but it is for us to have a certain objective. We know it’s going to be long but it’s good to have a direction,” Garin said.

“So by 2032, we have a very ambitious objective by having 1,200 megawatts (MW) from nuclear power and then double that up for the next succeeding four, five years. That’s the objective. We’ll start with 1,200 MW and then we’ll see how it goes and then hopefully we can have a bigger mix,” she said.

The DOE hopes to have nuclear laws enacted this year, along with the publication of the country’s nuclear energy roadmap.

“We are now deliberating on the law. It’s now in the Upper House. Hopefully within the year, we will have the regulatory framework already,” Garin said.

Up next for the country is the need to secure compliance with international commitments, creation of a regulatory body and implementation of nuclear energy plans and programs.

Garin said the good news is that among countries in Asia that are trying to advance in nuclear, the Philippines is advancing faster.

Overall, Garin said the DOE wants the Filipino people to understand that nuclear is necessary and that the technology is safe.

In November last year, the Philippines took a significant step forward with its plans to tap nuclear energy after entering into an agreement for cooperation concerning peaceful uses of nuclear energy with the United States.

The signing of the “123 Agreement” has laid the legal framework for potential nuclear power projects with US providers.

The agreement seeks to facilitate Philippine-US cooperation in the safe and secure use of nuclear energy taking into full account the standards and safeguards set by the IAEA, as well as in accordance with respective national laws, international agreements and regulations.