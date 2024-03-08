^

Business

Ambitious timeline set for nuclear energy development

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Ambitious timeline set for nuclear energy development
Under the Department of Energy (DOE)’s timeline for the development of nuclear energy, operations of the first nuclear power plant is targeted to start by 2032.
Steve Buissinne via Pixabay

TORONTO – The clock is ticking for the Philippines to start its nuclear power industry, with the government setting sights on an ambitious and aggressive timeline that will see the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the country commencing in four years’ time.

Under the Department of Energy (DOE)’s timeline for the development of nuclear energy, operations of the first nuclear power plant is targeted to start by 2032.

To achieve this, construction of the nuclear power facility is eyed to commence as early as 2028.

“If we want 2032, we need to start construction sometime soon and the regulatory compliance has to be in place already. We’re trying to hasten the human capacity and all the other requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” DOE Undersecretary Sharon Garin said.

“With the Department of Science and Technology, with the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute and with my agency, we’ve been trying to push to finish all the requirements of the IAEA without compromising security, safety and safeguards,” she said.

Garin, however, admitted the target set by the agency is “very ambitious.”

She said it is for this reason why a Philippine nuclear trade mission is currently here in Canada – to learn not only best practices, but even from mistakes as well.

The DOE official said the Philippines still needs more knowledge and exposure when it comes to nuclear energy development.

“This is the timeline we have given ourselves. 2032 is eight years from now. It is ambitious but it is for us to have a certain objective. We know it’s going to be long but it’s good to have a direction,” Garin said.

“So by 2032, we have a very ambitious objective by having 1,200 megawatts (MW) from nuclear power and then double that up for the next succeeding four, five years. That’s the objective. We’ll start with 1,200 MW and then we’ll see how it goes and then hopefully we can have a bigger mix,” she said.

The DOE hopes to have nuclear laws enacted this year, along with the publication of the country’s nuclear energy roadmap.

“We are now deliberating on the law. It’s now in the Upper House. Hopefully within the year, we will have the regulatory framework already,” Garin said.

Up next for the country is the need to secure compliance with international commitments, creation of a regulatory body and implementation of nuclear energy plans and programs.

Garin said the good news is that among countries in Asia that are trying to advance in nuclear, the Philippines is advancing faster.

Overall, Garin said the DOE wants the Filipino people to understand that nuclear is necessary and that the technology is safe.

In November last year, the Philippines took a significant step forward with its plans to tap nuclear energy after entering into an agreement for cooperation concerning peaceful uses of nuclear energy with the United States.

The signing of the “123 Agreement” has laid the legal framework for potential nuclear power projects with US providers.

The agreement seeks to facilitate Philippine-US cooperation in the safe and secure use of nuclear energy taking into full account the standards and safeguards set by the IAEA, as well as in accordance with respective national laws, international agreements and regulations.

vuukle comment

DOE

SHARON GARIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SSS offers loan condonation program

SSS offers loan condonation program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
State-run pension fund Social Security System has called on its members with unsettled loans to avail themselves of the agency’s...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

By Catherine Talavera | 7 days ago
2GO, the logistics and solutions company of the SM Group, has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to...
Business
fbtw
The bill to increase the national minimum wage

The bill to increase the national minimum wage

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
Preface to today’s column: I spoke before the House Committee on Labor and Employment on the above subject using but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Walang ambisyon?

By Boo Chanco | 3 hours ago
A discussion in a Viber group populated by many economists focused on the role of development in reducing poverty.
Business
fbtw
MVP &shy;&shy;wants longer contract period for MRT-3

MVP ­­wants longer contract period for MRT-3

By Elijah Felice Simeon | 3 hours ago
One of the potential bidders for the privatization of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 wants the government to award a new concession...
Business
fbtw
Subway project 55% cleared for ROW &ndash; DOTr

Subway project 55% cleared for ROW – DOTr

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is facing challenges in acquiring the right of way for the subway, delaying the award for...
Business
fbtw
Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark &ndash;BCDA

Over 100 US firms interested to invest in Clark –BCDA

By Louella Desiderio | 3 hours ago
More than 100 US companies are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Clark, according to the Bases Conversion...
Business
fbtw
Canada backs Philippines energy transition

Canada backs Philippines energy transition

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Canada has committed to support the Philippines in its energy transition, particularly in diversifying into cleaner sources...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with