A celebration of prosperity in the Year of the Wood Dragon

MANILA, Philippines — Marco Polo Ortigas Manila prepares a magnificent welcome to the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, with delightful offerings for the whole family to share and cherish.

Renowned Chinese executive chef Waai Hoi Yeung expertly crafted well-loved dishes to elegant timelessness at award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin, for the Lunar New Year.

From Feb. 5 to 11, his culinary brilliance shines in eight curated a la carte masterpieces, and a gustatory collection of nine flavorful courses in one lavish set menu.

Attract luck with the star of the festive fare, Yusheng, with buttery abalone, fresh salmon and jelly fish tossed in decadent plum sauce. Fork-tender braised pork knuckle and sea moss with garden green perfectly complements the savory fried rice of taro and Chinese sausage, and the succulent essence of wok-fried prawn and sea conch married in XO sauce brings harmony to every plate on the table.

Whether a table for five or 10, celebrate new beginnings in style with loved ones and enjoy the live annual Feng Shui forecast of Chau Kam Shing over a grand luncheon on Feb. 10.

Breathe tradition in your New Year celebration with Lung Hin’s signature Nian Gao, available in Double Gold Bars, Double Flavored Muscovado Red Dates, Ginger and Osmanthus Water Chestnut, Muscovado Red Dates, Ginger Round and Osmanthus Water Chestnut Round. Finely packaged in decorative gift boxes, these delightfully thoughtful presents are perfect for friends and family alike.

Lung Hin boasts of well-appointed private dining rooms for groups of up to 25. For more information and reservations, contact (+63 2) 7720 7777 or email [email protected]. To #ExploreDiscoverExperience more about what the hotel has to offer, follow Marco Polo Ortigas Manila on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.