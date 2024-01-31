^

Business

A celebration of prosperity in the Year of the Wood Dragon

The Philippine Star
January 31, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Marco Polo Ortigas Manila prepares a magnificent welcome to the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, with delightful offerings for the whole family to share and cherish.

Renowned Chinese executive chef Waai Hoi Yeung expertly crafted well-loved dishes to elegant timelessness at award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin, for the Lunar New Year.

From Feb. 5 to 11, his culinary brilliance shines in eight curated a la carte masterpieces, and a gustatory collection of nine flavorful courses in one lavish set menu.

Attract luck with the star of the festive fare, Yusheng, with buttery abalone, fresh salmon and jelly fish tossed in decadent plum sauce. Fork-tender braised pork knuckle and sea moss with garden green perfectly complements the savory fried rice of taro and Chinese sausage, and the succulent essence of wok-fried prawn and sea conch married in XO sauce brings harmony to every plate on the table.

Whether a table for five or 10, celebrate new beginnings in style with loved ones and enjoy the live annual Feng Shui forecast of Chau Kam Shing over a grand luncheon on Feb. 10.

Breathe tradition in your New Year celebration with Lung Hin’s signature Nian Gao, available in Double Gold Bars, Double Flavored Muscovado Red Dates, Ginger and Osmanthus Water Chestnut, Muscovado Red Dates, Ginger Round and Osmanthus Water Chestnut Round. Finely packaged in decorative gift boxes, these delightfully thoughtful presents are perfect for friends and family alike.

 

 

Lung Hin boasts of well-appointed private dining rooms for groups of up to 25. For more information and reservations, contact (+63 2) 7720 7777 or email [email protected]. To #ExploreDiscoverExperience more about what the hotel has to offer, follow Marco Polo Ortigas Manila on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

vuukle comment

MARCO POLO ORTIGAS MANILA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bataan-Cavite bridge O&M eyed for PPP

Bataan-Cavite bridge O&M eyed for PPP

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The government is looking at the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge as a potential public-private...
Business
fbtw
Marcos reveals open e-vehicle market strategy to accelerate PUVMP

Marcos reveals open e-vehicle market strategy to accelerate PUVMP

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the government's commitment to keeping the electric vehicle market open to speed...
Business
fbtw
Philippine firms want workers to return to the office

Philippine firms want workers to return to the office

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines has the second highest number of employers in Asia-Pacific requiring a full return to the office in the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s Analytics sees below 5 percent GDP in Q4

Moody’s Analytics sees below 5 percent GDP in Q4

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine economic growth likely slowed to below five percent in the final quarter of 2023 on the back of softer global economic...
Business
fbtw

Learn how to monitor, evaluate government programs and projects

1 day ago
Pursuant to National Budget Circular 565 mandated by the Department of Budget and Management, key LGU officials and officers are required to strengthen their institution’s results-based monitoring, evaluation,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Fisheries development and the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution&rsquo;

‘Fisheries development and the restrictive economic provisions in the Constitution’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 42 minutes ago
The fact that we have a recently installed Secretary of Agriculture whose business roots are in the fisheries sector has inspired...
Business
fbtw
NAPOCOR seeks approval of higher subsidized rates

NAPOCOR seeks approval of higher subsidized rates

By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
The National Power Corp. is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission for an increase in the rates to be paid...
Business
fbtw
Inflation to average 3.2 percent in first quarter

Inflation to average 3.2 percent in first quarter

By Louella Desiderio | 42 minutes ago
Inflation is expected to average within the target range of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in the first quarter, according...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water explores Pangasinan supply deal

Manila Water explores Pangasinan supply deal

By Catherine Talavera | 42 minutes ago
The consortium of Manila Water Co. Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Manila Water Philippine Ventures continue to explore...
Business
fbtw
DA releases P130 million worth of aid to CAR farmers

DA releases P130 million worth of aid to CAR farmers

By Catherine Talavera | 42 minutes ago
The government has turned over P130 million worth of financial aid, equipment and irrigation projects to farmers in the Cordillera...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with