^

Business

PhlPost partners with USAID on e-commerce initiatives

The Philippine Star
January 15, 2024 | 12:00am
PhlPost partners with USAID on e-commerce initiatives
Photo shows PhlPost postmaster general Luis Carlos and USAID SPEED chief of party Vicente Catudio Jr. shaking hands after confirming the strategic partnership for SPEED’s technical assistance. They were joined by (from left) Dette Ramos, SPEED team lead for Digital Payments; Bea Gervacio, PhlPost corplan manager; Lorie Atal, assistant postmaster general for Administrative and Finance; Marc Laurente, PhlPost chief of staff, Benjie Yotoko, assistant postmaster general for management support services; Lee Viceral, assistant postmaster general for operations; Sam Bautista, SPEED team lead for Logistics; Hugo Prado, SPEED deputy chief of party and Jet Acena, SPEED logistics specialist.

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the potential of the Philippine Postal Corp. (PhlPost) as an important partner in expanding e-commerce, even in rural areas, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines is extending its technical assistance through its Strengthening Private Enterprises for the Digital Economy (SPEED) Activity. The initiative aims to help PhlPost develop its digitalization roadmap as part of its modernization program. 

The strategic collaboration between the two agencies  will enable PhlPost to expand its operations to e-commerce. 

“Collaborations such as this will contribute toward the realization of our vision which is to be the primary logistics service provider for our SMEs and the agricultural sector; develop value added service from traditional to allied services; expand international relations and services to deal with cross-border ecommerce, international mail forwarding and international money transfers; and to partner with stakeholders for e-commerce business,” postmaster general Luis Carlos said.

He added, “We are optimistic that the technical assistance given under SPEED will further boost PhlPost’s program geared toward the establishment of Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country; the implementation of the new seven-digit alphanumeric new Zip Code PH from the old four-digit that will standardize addressing system in the country; and the Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations.”

The technical assistance aims to support PhlPost in its modernization program, expand its capabilities to take advantage of the fast growing e-commerce sector and enable SMEs in rural areas (not served by private logistics providers) to access new markets through e-commerce.

“Our office highly appreciates the significance of the Philippine Postal Corp. in achieving our project objectives. Recognizing the extensive network of post offices throughout the Philippines, we acknowledge the immense potential for collaboration between PhlPost,” USAID SPEED chief of party Vicente Catudio Jr. said.

Under the agreement, PhlPost will receive technical support in reviewing its strategic and modernization plans, conduct dialogues with stakeholders, assess the current Information Technology systems and future digitalization plans, advisory on IT system procurement and cross border e-commerce.

USAID SPEED will also prepare for the digital transformation roadmap and shall integrate mechanisms to implement objectives related to e-commerce and digitalization under the World Customs Organization and Universal Postal Union 2023 Cooperation Agreement on facilitating safe, secure and efficient global trade in the digital transformation roadmap.

USAID SPEED is a project that will enable Philippine MSMEs to participate safely, reliably, and competitively in the country’s emerging e-commerce ecosystem.

vuukle comment

PHLPOST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Packaging trade show to support MSME development efforts – DTI

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Regional Operations Group of the Department of Trade and Industry expressed support for the upcoming ProPak Philippines trade show, emphasizing its potential to offer opportunities for innovation and improvement...
Business
fbtw
REIT revival looms this year

REIT revival looms this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stock market investors may see a revival of the real estate investment trust (REIT) market this year.
Business
fbtw
Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

Recto to prioritize pending tax reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Newly appointed Finance Secretary Ralph Recto has committed to focusing on tax measures deemed a priority by President M...
Business
fbtw

How young are you?

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When I meet young people and am curious to know their age, I would ask: “How young are you?” This time, the question expands to a broader base.
Business
fbtw
Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

Philippine bank assets swell to P30 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The total resources of the country’s financial system went up by almost 10 percent to breach the P30-trillion level,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market gets ready for earnings results

Market gets ready for earnings results

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The stock market is priming up for the release of fourth quarter and full-year 2023 corporate earnings starting this week...
Business
fbtw
GCash targets to go public in H2

GCash targets to go public in H2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
E-wallet leader GCash is preparing to offer its shares to the public in the second half of the year as it pushes on with its...
Business
fbtw
Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

Dito wants to capture 20 percent of market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Inc. has set its sights on cornering up to 20 percent of the market for mobile users, as...
Business
fbtw

Foreign funds return strongly

By Wilson Sy | 2 hours ago
After a prolonged absence, global investors are making a notable comeback in the Philippine markets.
Business
fbtw

Bastonero

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
The biggest problem of the President is keeping tabs on the progress of his programs.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with