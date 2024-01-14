^

Delay in passage of anti-piracy bills hit

The Philippine Star
January 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Delay in passage of anti-piracy bills hit
“No less than the President has certified the Online Site Blocking Act as a priority,” said CitizenWatch co-convenor and former lawmaker Kit Belmonte.
MANILA, Philippines — A citizens advocacy group has decried the delay in the passage of a law that would intensify the drive against online pirates who have been stealing from the Philippine creative industry, depriving workers of just rewards and exposing people to cyber threats.

“No less than the President has certified the Online Site Blocking Act as a priority,” said CitizenWatch co-convenor and former lawmaker Kit Belmonte.

The bill seeks to amend the Intellectual Property Code and give the government, through the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), and internet service providers (ISPs) greater powers to curb the rampant illegal streaming of copyrighted content.

At the House of Representatives, House Bill 7600 authored by Rep. Joey Salceda has successfully been passed. In the Senate, however, Senate Bill 2150 authored by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and Senate Bill 2385 by Sen. Bong Revilla have yet to be deliberated.

“Our senators have to act when they resume their sessions in two weeks and before they break again for the Lenten season,” said Belmonte. “I believe the urgency of the bill has already been established by the President and the strong clamor of the IPOPHL the entertainment and content creation stakeholders, the telecoms industry, and internet service providers.”

He said the government, through legislation, should assert the importance of protecting original creations and recognizing the contribution of artists in all aspects of creative production.

“Imagine the heights that we could achieve if we were not hobbled by the menace of piracy,” Belmonte said, citing the success of the recent Metro Manila Film Festival as an example.

 “The festival showcased the creative spirit and innovative spirit of Filipinos despite the reign of foreign-made films and the availability of streaming services, and after the slump caused by the pandemic.”

According to the IPOPHL, video piracy could cause an estimated $1 billion in annual revenue losses by 2027 if left unabated. Meanwhile, research firm Media Partners Asia, in a 2022 study, said video piracy deprived the Philippine video industry of $781 million in revenue.

In 2020, during the height of mobility restrictions, the film industry’s estimated losses were at P11 billion.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the entertainment, recreation, and arts sector contributed P52.8 billion in gross value-added (GVA) to the Philippine economy in the third quarter of 2023, a substantial 15.5 percent year on year growth.

The creative sector was also the second top-performing economic sector in 2023, next only to the accommodation and food service activities sector and surpassing other industries.

 “Workers in our creative sector need our support and protection lest they become disenfranchised,” Belmonte said. “Without their creations, the damage is not just economic, the deterioration of innovative thought and creative expression will weaken the nation’s socio-cultural development.”

Belmonte added that the use of pirated content also exposes users to cybersecurity threats and endangers their privacy, digital assets, and even financial information.

“Allowing cyberthieves to profit from the hard work of others and incentivizes more theft of intellectual property,” Belmonte said.

