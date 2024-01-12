^

Business

NEA lends over P1 billion to power coops in 2023

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2024 | 12:00am
NEA lends over P1 billion to power coops in 2023
NEA said it facilitated a total of P1.002 billion worth of loans to 28 electric cooperatives last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Loans extended by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to electric cooperatives nationwide exceeded the P1-billion mark in 2023.

NEA said it facilitated a total of P1.002 billion worth of loans to 28 electric cooperatives last year.

A total of 19 power cooperatives accessed loans for capital expenditures amounting to  P474.69 million.

These include electric cooperatives in Basilan, Bohol, Bukidnon, Camotes Islands, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Laguna, Leyte, Misamis Oriental, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, Quezon province, Siargao, Siasi, Sorsogon, South Cotabato, Surigao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi and Zamboanga del Norte.

NEA said loans used for working capital, meanwhile, reached P465 million.

These went to 11 electric cooperatives operating in Antique, Aurora, Batanes, Bohol, Camiguin, Central Pangasinan, Laguna, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Negros Oriental and Zamboanga del Sur.

Further, NEA said a P12.85-million loan was extended to Misamis Oriental I Rural Electric Service Cooperative Inc. for its modular generator set, while a P50-million short-term credit facility was accessed by Lanao del Norte Electric Cooperative Inc.

NEA said the loans were processed using the funds earmarked for its enhanced lending program.

In 2022, NEA extended a total of P1.2 billion worth of loans to support the operations of 35 ECs.

Last year’s total loan amount exceeded NEA’s target of P700 million.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 ECs as the implementing arm.

It has committed to achieving total electrification of the country by 2028, which President Marcos has vowed to push within his term.

vuukle comment

NEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

DOE should regulate NGCP

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
The messy situation between the DOE and NGCP is responsible for problems that inconvenience electricity consumers.
Business
fbtw
BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

BSP seen to start rate cuts in August

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could start slashing interest rates in August this year until the first quarter of 2025 after...
Business
fbtw
Listed firms going all-in on AI

Listed firms going all-in on AI

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Companies listed with the Philippine Stock Exchange are gearing up for a year where they expect the use of artificial intelligence...
Business
fbtw

A tale of two cities

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Leaving Manila before the New Year holiday was a breeze, specifically if you took the first flight out to ensure that flight delays have not built up yet and the rush hour morning traffic has not started.
Business
fbtw
PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

PPA targets P5 billion dividends in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Ports Authority plans to increase its contribution to the government to as much as P5 billion this year to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More Pinoys eye new loans this year

More Pinoys eye new loans this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
Eight in every 10 Filipinos saw more accessible credit options last year, with more than 50 percent of them eyeing to take...
Business
fbtw
Nickel Asia sets net zero targets

Nickel Asia sets net zero targets

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Mining firm Nickel Asia Corp. is strengthening its commitment toward sustainability as it submitted its emissions reduction...
Business
fbtw
Elon Musk's X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 'safety' staff

Elon Musk's X tells watchdog it has shed 1,000 'safety' staff

1 day ago
Elon Musk's X has shed more than 1,000 staff globally from teams responsible for stopping abusive content online, according...
Business
fbtw
US regulators authorize first bitcoin funds on public markets

US regulators authorize first bitcoin funds on public markets

1 day ago
US securities regulators gave the green light Wednesday to a group of bitcoin exchange-traded funds, a keenly anticipated...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap widens to $4.69 billion in November

Trade gap widens to $4.69 billion in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s trade deficit in November widened to a seven-month high as imports left negative territory, while exports...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with