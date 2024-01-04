^

Business

ACEN completes acquisition of shares in Indonesia assets

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 4, 2024 | 12:00am
ACEN completes acquisition of shares in Indonesia assets
In a stock exchange filing, ACEN said all conditions have been satisfied under the sale and purchase agreements entered into by ACEN Investments HK Limited (ACEN HK) and Barito Renewables, through PT Barito Wind Energy, on the acquisition of late-stage wind development assets in Indonesia.
Pixabay / andreas160578

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. has completed its acquisition of shares in wind projects under development in Indonesia.

In a stock exchange filing, ACEN said all conditions have been satisfied under the sale and purchase agreements entered into by ACEN Investments HK Limited (ACEN HK) and Barito Renewables, through PT Barito Wind Energy, on the acquisition of late-stage wind development assets in Indonesia.

“Transaction closing was achieved by the parties and ACEN HK has completed the acquisition of shares in the three late-stage wind development assets, with a combined potential capacity of 320 megawatts (MW), that are located in South Sulawesi, Sukabumi, and Lombok provinces in Indonesia, at an acquisition price that is less than 10 percent of the book value of ACEN,” the company said.

Barito Wind now owns 51 percent of the three development assets, while ACEN HK owns the remaining 49 percent following the signing of the respective share transfer deeds.

The acquisition expands ACEN’s wind energy footprint in Asia-Pacific.

ACEN earlier said it is also in discussions with Barito Wind to form a long-term partnership to collaborate on additional wind energy projects in Indonesia beyond the three late-stage wind development assets.

Indonesia was ACEN’s first foray outside of the Philippines, underlining its strategic importance in the company’s growth.

The company aims to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030.

vuukle comment

ACEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
An EV alternative

An EV alternative

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The jeepney modernization program that is hotly debated these days is a program inherited from the previous administration....
Business
fbtw
Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
The government ramped up its debt payments by more than 50 percent as of end-November last year, settling about 99 percent...
Business
fbtw
Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

Mums at work: South Korean company's pro-parent, office-free policies

By Cat Barton | 7 hours ago
Early starts to workdays and late finishes are routine in South Korea, a country notorious for its hard-driving corporate...
Business
fbtw
SEC conducts audit on Seedin

SEC conducts audit on Seedin

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a special audit on Seedin Technology Inc. after the crowdfunding entity...
Business
fbtw
First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

First T-bill auction for 2024 upsized to P17 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government upsized its first short-term securities auction for the year as investors’ asking rates were generally...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE to introduce more products

PSE to introduce more products

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is laying the groundwork for new products and services this year to inject more life into...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank extends waiver of fees on small transactions

Metrobank extends waiver of fees on small transactions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. has extended the waiver on the fees imposed on small-value transactions by another six months...
Business
fbtw
IEMOP starts pilot stage for reserve market

IEMOP starts pilot stage for reserve market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines has commenced with the pilot stage of the reserve market in...
Business
fbtw
Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project

Manila Water terminates Pangasinan bulk water project

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The consortium of Manila Water Co. Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Manila Water Philippine Ventures said its concession...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with