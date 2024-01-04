ACEN completes acquisition of shares in Indonesia assets

In a stock exchange filing, ACEN said all conditions have been satisfied under the sale and purchase agreements entered into by ACEN Investments HK Limited (ACEN HK) and Barito Renewables, through PT Barito Wind Energy, on the acquisition of late-stage wind development assets in Indonesia.

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. has completed its acquisition of shares in wind projects under development in Indonesia.

In a stock exchange filing, ACEN said all conditions have been satisfied under the sale and purchase agreements entered into by ACEN Investments HK Limited (ACEN HK) and Barito Renewables, through PT Barito Wind Energy, on the acquisition of late-stage wind development assets in Indonesia.

“Transaction closing was achieved by the parties and ACEN HK has completed the acquisition of shares in the three late-stage wind development assets, with a combined potential capacity of 320 megawatts (MW), that are located in South Sulawesi, Sukabumi, and Lombok provinces in Indonesia, at an acquisition price that is less than 10 percent of the book value of ACEN,” the company said.

Barito Wind now owns 51 percent of the three development assets, while ACEN HK owns the remaining 49 percent following the signing of the respective share transfer deeds.

The acquisition expands ACEN’s wind energy footprint in Asia-Pacific.

ACEN earlier said it is also in discussions with Barito Wind to form a long-term partnership to collaborate on additional wind energy projects in Indonesia beyond the three late-stage wind development assets.

Indonesia was ACEN’s first foray outside of the Philippines, underlining its strategic importance in the company’s growth.

The company aims to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030.