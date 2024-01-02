^

Business

New Year starts with spike in LPG prices

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 3:09pm
New Year starts with spike in LPG prices
This photo shows an attendant moving Petron's "Gasull" LPG.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices are set to increase in January. 

In separate advisories on Monday, Petron Corp. and Solane announced price adjustments for their LPG products.

This marks the first fuel price hike this year, following a stagnant LPG rate in the previous month.

Petron's "Gasul" will have a price increase of P3.40 per kilogram in their LPG while Solane’s LPG will implement a price hike of P3.45 per kilogram.

The price increase will be effective on January 2.

The Department of Energy's price monitoring in Metro Manila showed a range of P875 to P1,060 for the 11-kilogram household LPG from December 3 to 9.

GASUL

LPG

PETRON

SOLANE
