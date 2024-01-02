^

Business

BPI, Robinsons Bank merger clears last hurdle

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2024 | 12:00am
BPI, Robinsons Bank merger clears last hurdle
BPI said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) that the corporate regulator gave the green light to the proposed merger between BPI and Robinsons Bank last Dec. 29.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed merger between Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Bank Corp. cleared its last hurdle after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the marriage of the two banks.

BPI said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) that the corporate regulator gave the green light to the proposed merger between BPI and Robinsons Bank last Dec. 29.

The 172-year-old bank also approved the amendments to articles of incorporation to reflect the increase in its authorized capital to P54.6 billion from P50.6 billion.

Last Dec. 14, the proposed consolidation, with BPI as the surviving bank, was approved by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) through Resolution 1633 issued by the Monetary Board.

The Ayala-led bank executed a supplemental to the Plan for Merger with the Gokongwei-owned bank last Oct. 20 to comply with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JG Summit Capital Services Corp. controls a 59.99 percent stake in Robinsons Bank, while Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) owns 39.99 percent.

Upon completion of the merger, the Gokongwei Group would get an additional six percent stake in BPI.

In January last year, RRHI spent nearly P20 billion to acquire the 4.4 percent interest in BPI from Arran Investment Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Singaporean state fund GIC Private Ltd.

Aside from providing the number of shares to be issued in favor of the Robinsons Bank shareholders, BPI also updated the percentage of ownership of Robinsons Bank in GoTyme Bank Corp. that was reduced to 18 percent from 20 percent and in Unicon Insurance Brokers Corp. that also went down to 17.13 percent from 40 percent.

Last September, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) approved the merger between BPI and Robinsons Bank.

Through the consolidation, BPI would be able to unlock various synergies across several products and service platforms, expand the customer and deposit base of both banks through the merged entity, and, at the same time, by capitalizing on BPI’s expertise and network, enhance the overall banking experience of Robinsons Bank customers.

It would also be able to expand its client base, accelerate growth, and ultimately increase shareholder value through partnerships with the Gokongwei Group.

vuukle comment

BPI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel prices drop as 2024 starts

Fuel prices drop as 2024 starts

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Motorists are set to enjoy a promising start to the year as several oil companies have announced a decrease in pump prices...
Business
fbtw
McDonald's Malaysia sues over Israel boycott calls

McDonald's Malaysia sues over Israel boycott calls

2 days ago
McDonald's Malaysia has sued a pro-Palestinian group for $1.3 million over its calls to boycott companies allegedly supporting...
Business
fbtw
Sri Lanka raises taxes ahead of foreign debt deal

Sri Lanka raises taxes ahead of foreign debt deal

10 hours ago
Sri Lanka slapped a new 18% value added tax on fuel, mobile phones and computers from Monday to raise desperately needed revenue...
Business
fbtw
China factory activity decline deepens in December

China factory activity decline deepens in December

1 day ago
China's factory activity decline deepened in December, official data showed Sunday, as Beijing rounded off a year marked by...
Business
fbtw
PSE-listed firms raise 27 percent more funds in 2023

PSE-listed firms raise 27 percent more funds in 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Total capital raised from the sale of primary and secondary shares in 2023 amounted to P140.95 billion, up 27.8 percent...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB Oks P17 million grant for financial integration

ADB Oks P17 million grant for financial integration

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 43 minutes ago
Manila-based Asian Development Bank has approved a $300,000 (P16.62 million) technical assistance grant to support financial...
Business
fbtw
Philippines indemnity program covers P800 billion state assets

Philippines indemnity program covers P800 billion state assets

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 43 minutes ago
An initial P800 billion in state assets will be insured as the government commences its national indemnity program at the...
Business
fbtw
New DOE circulars seen as shield vs price shocks

New DOE circulars seen as shield vs price shocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 43 minutes ago
New circulars issued by the Department of Energy which will take effect this month are expected to help shield local businesses...
Business
fbtw
GSIS releases P70.5 billion for enhanced loan program

GSIS releases P70.5 billion for enhanced loan program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 43 minutes ago
The Government Service Insurance System has released P70.5 billion in loans under its enhanced lending program for state...
Business
fbtw
Philippines notifies WTO on provisional safeguard measures on LPG cylinders

Philippines notifies WTO on provisional safeguard measures on LPG cylinders

By Catherine Talavera | 43 minutes ago
The Philippines has notified the World Trade Organization on the imposition of provisional safeguards measures on imported...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with