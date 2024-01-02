^

EEI sees surge in infrastructure projects this year

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2024 | 12:00am
EEI sees surge in infrastructure projects this year
Henry Antonio
MANILA, Philippines — EEI Corp. is re-fleeting its machinery and equipment as it prepares for bigger infrastructure projects in the Philippines and abroad.

The company anticipates a surge of infrastructure projects in 2024, its president and CEO Henry Antonio said.

“We anticipate a surge in infrastructure projects from next year onwards which we are committed to accomplish, not just in terms of target schedules and completion, but also with excellent service and quality that come with working with EEI,” he said.

He said acquiring equipment for several projects is one of the prudent investments the company is making to meet the demands of infrastructure work.

It has recently partnered with Chinese construction company ZL Machinery Philippines Inc. and construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (ZHIST).

Under the memorandum of understanding signed recently, EEI will purchase brand-new heavy and construction machinery from ZL Machinery and Zoomlion for the company’s equipment re-fleeting project in the Philippines and for its overseas business.

Antonio and his team flew to China to visit the Zoomlion Smart City and negotiated high-level terms of contract.

“In this industry, equipment reliability is a highly critical aspect of ensuring construction projects are executed on schedule. We believe that Zoomlion’s equipment and excellence in after-sales service and support will improve the capability of EEI’s project delivery and keep it on track,” Antonio said.

ZHIST, founded in 1992, is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and other high-tech equipment and new construction materials.

It has over three decades of innovative development and has steadily grown into a global enterprise, with key products covering 18 categories, 106 product series and 660 varieties.

Zoomlion is listed in the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock markets, the first company in the industry to be traded in both bourses.

EEI, meanwhile, is recognized as one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines with big-ticket infrastructure projects in the pipeline, including railway projects.

