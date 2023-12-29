^

Business

China Bank beefs up remittance business

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 29, 2023 | 12:00am
China Bank beefs up remittance business
The partnership with DeeMoney, with its specialized expertise in international money transfers will enable China Bank to offer online and real-time remittance service through the DeeMoney app.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — China Banking Corp. is further beefing up its global remittance business through a partnership with a leading financial technology (fintech) service business in Thailand.

The bank, owned by the Sy family, has broadened its global tie-ups by partnering with DeeMoney via the RippleNet platform.

The partnership is expected to help facilitate fast and convenient remittances from Filipinos based and working in Thailand to the Philippines.

The partnership with DeeMoney, with its specialized expertise in international money transfers will enable China Bank to offer online and real-time remittance service through the DeeMoney app.

Overseas Filipinos can choose from different modes when sending money either through credit to a China Bank account, credit to other Philippine bank accounts, as well as credit to e-wallets such as GCash and Maya.

Furthermore, senders could opt for cash pick-up from any branch of China Bank or its domestic remittance partners including MLhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier, LBC and Palawan Express.

Remittance through DeeMoney is sent and received in real-time.

However, credit to bank account transactions in excess of P50,000 will be available to beneficiaries on the next banking day.

RippleNet is a globally recognized cross-border payment solution using blockchain technology.

Aside from DeeMoney, China Bank’s remittance partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, and Mobile Money in Malaysia, are also onboard via RippleNet.

The bank provides a full range of banking products and services to corporate, commercial, and retail customers through 648 branches and 1,070 ATMs to date, including the 165 branches and 201 ATMs of China Bank Savings.

China Bank also offers a wide range of allied financial services through its subsidiaries China Bank Capital, China Bank Securities, China Bank Insurance Brokers, and affiliate Manulife China Bank Life.

vuukle comment

CHINA BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

Lower airfares to greet Pinoys in 2024

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Filipinos may start the new year ticking a destination off of their bucket list, as airfares are set to drop in January with...
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

Asian stocks track US gains in 'Santa Claus rally'

1 day ago
Asian markets were higher on Wednesday, tracking Christmas holiday gains on Wall Street, with investors betting on the US...
Business
fbtw
Meralco unit takes over biggest solar farm in Philippines

Meralco unit takes over biggest solar farm in Philippines

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has completed his acquisition of SP New Energy Corp. and is now set to take the helm...
Business
fbtw

Elevating economic strategy through the appointment of new economic czar

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
The recent creation of a new government office tasked with overseeing the Cabinet’s economic cluster marks a significant stride in the economic landscape of the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Yearender: A pivotal phase for Philippine agriculture

Yearender: A pivotal phase for Philippine agriculture

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
A year and a half into the Marcos administration, the Philippine agriculture sector is still on a tightrope in terms of balancing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks rebound on Wall St gains

Stocks rebound on Wall St gains

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks vaulted back to the 6,500 level yesterday as investors cheered Wall Street’s near record performance, although...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Hot money&rsquo; inflow hits 4-month high in November

‘Hot money’ inflow hits 4-month high in November

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More speculative funds flowed into the Philippines, yielding a net inflow of $672.86 million in November, the highest in four...
Business
fbtw

Difficult to move around

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
My three-year-old grandson in Colorado asked Santa Claus for a potato this Christmas.
Business
fbtw
Paco&rsquo;s best is yet to come

Paco’s best is yet to come

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Francisco “Paco” Delgado Magsaysay, at 55, is focusing his energy back into the family’s cable TV business...
Business
fbtw
Metro Manila office space demand to reach over 300,000 sqm in 2024

Metro Manila office space demand to reach over 300,000 sqm in 2024

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Net absorption of office spaces in the Metro Manila market is expected to expand to over 300,000 square meters in 2024, driven...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with