SSS extends services to remote areas

Lousie Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 28, 2023 | 12:00am
SSS recently brought its e-Wheels program to Sitio Parola Cawag in Subic, Zambales to extend its services and coverage in far-flung areas.
MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Social Security System (SSS) has expanded its reach to more remote areas in the country in a bid to onboard more Filipinos with social protection.

SSS recently brought its e-Wheels program to Sitio Parola Cawag in Subic, Zambales to extend its services and coverage in far-flung areas.

SSS e-Wheels provides ease and convenience to its members by setting up a mobile booth in different locations to assist them with their concerns without physically visiting the branches to transact.

This is part of SSS’ thrust in providing its stakeholders with correct and accurate information on SSS benefits and loan programs, which they can get in times of contingencies.

Services offered include assistance to members with their account inquiries, issuance of social security number and payment reference number, My.SSS registration and password resetting, and online payment assistance.

The e-Wheels program is part of the pension fund’s moves to increase the current membership of SSS which currently stands at about 41 million. However, of the 41 million, only half or about 20 million are actively contributing to the pension fund.

Over the next five years, SSS targets to raise its membership to 56 million.

Members pay monthly contributions to the state-run pension fund, which in turn are being used for benefits such as retirement, as well as other loans under SSS.

The contribution rate is currently at 14 percent of a person’s monthly salary credit, which is being shared at a 9.5:4.5 ratio by the employer and employee, respectively.

