US Embassy to help advance energy democracy

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 24, 2023 | 12:00am
US Embassy to help advance energy democracy
Both institutions have discussed their shared goals to bolster energy transition programs in the country, particularly in advancing energy democracy.
MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is exploring potential areas of partnership with the US Embassy in the Philippines to democratize energy processes for the benefit of Filipino consumers.

Both institutions have discussed their shared goals to bolster energy transition programs in the country, particularly in advancing energy democracy.

The ERC, for its part, has started bringing its energy democracy campaigns and other initiatives to various parts of the country as part of its plans to intensify its advocacy for energy democracy among consumers and industry stakeholder.

ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said that for 2024, the public can expect the ERC to ramp up the caravans and education campaigns.

“We have already started but 2024 is the year that we will aggressively launch our campaign on energy democracy. We need to capacitate our consumers and that is the main thrust of our energy democracy campaign,” she said.

Dimalanta said the ERC would continue to work on lowering the threshold for retail competition from 500 kilowatts (kW) to 100 kW to encourage participation of more consumers in the market.

“We will gradually lower our threshold but that means we also have to intensify our information and education campaign,” Dimalanta said.

“Not only educating the consumers, but we also have to provide them with platforms for easier contracting and give them proper guidance on contracting and effective dispute resolution. All these things will form part of that campaign for energy democracy,” she said.

The ERC is mandated to promote competition in the power sector, encourage market development, ensure consumer choice, protect consumer interests and penalize abuse of market power.

“The ERC remains steadfast in its commitment to promote energy security and protect the public from volatile prices in the spot market,” it said.

