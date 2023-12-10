^

Business

Schneider Electric partners with PEZA for sustainable solutions

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Schneider Electric, a prominent energy management and automation firm, is teaming up with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) to champion sustainable practices.

This partnership aims to promote the adoption of energy-efficient measures in the country’s economic zones.

“Schneider Electric and PEZA are working together to help manufacturing facilities in PEZA zones shift to more sustainable practices and support PEZA in promoting sustainable manufacturing to potential foreign investors,” Schneider Electric Philippines government affairs head Norman Roland Ocana III told The STAR in an email.

PEZA director-general Tereso Panga said that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to be signed with Schneider aims to achieve widespread adoption of renewable energy technologies inside ecozones.

The goal is to accelerate and attain a higher percentage of renewable energy use ahead of the government’s target.

“Likewise, Schneider’s expertise can help locator companies implement energy efficiency measures considered as low-hanging fruits. This MOU can be parlayed into the wider and inclusive efforts of PEZA to bring all our ecozones within the eco-industrial park framework,” Panga told The STAR.
He added that the MOU is a collaboration aimed at reducing carbon footprints in ecozones.

“This is not only in pursuance to the Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement but also as a strategy to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country,” Panga said.

“To enhance locator companies’ global competitiveness, PEZA ecozones must henceforth be circumscribed within the Eco-Industrial Park Framework of UNIDO,” he added.
Ocana said the company recognizes the near-term target of the government to reach a 35 percent renewable energy share in its energy mix by 2030.

“And in line with our company’s purpose to bridge progress and sustainability for all, the MOU presents an opportunity to fulfill Schneider Electric’s commitment to help in the development of sustainable cities and local communities,” he said.

The Schneider Electric official explained that the manufacturing sector is known to use large quantities of resources from raw materials to energy.

He stressed that there is a need for the industry to explore ways to operate more sustainably to reduce waste and their overall impact on the environment.

Ocana said that operating more sustainably would enable industries to function efficiently and enhance profitability.

One of the benefits of sustainable operations is the reduction of operational costs.

Through the MOU, Schneider Electric is committing to partner with PEZA locators by lending its expertise and top of the line end-to-end sustainable solutions to help manufacturing facilities in PEZA zone transition to more sustainable practices.

“Since Schneider Electric is trusted globally for its expertise in sustainable technologies, our partners can guarantee that by choosing to be green, they’re choosing long-term value generation. While the impact is not immediate, sustainability guarantees operational efficiency and productivity which all lead to profitability,” Ocana said.

For his part, Panga stressed that green and sustainability is the way forward especially as the country embraces today’s digital era and Industry 4.0.

As such, we are targeting the implementation of environmental, health, and safety programs that seek to provide a globally competitive and sustainable business environment for investors.

“Pursuant to UN sustainable development goals No. 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), PEZA supports the circular economy to enable locator companies’ services and operations efficient and sustainable, allowing recovery and reuse of materials in the process and thereby eliminating wastes,” Panga said.

He added that global efforts are underway to harmonize circularity principles.

“With the release of European Sustainability Reporting Guidelines (with subsection on circularity of products, operations and supply chains) which will become mandatory, PEZA has participated in Global Reporting Initiative and has entered an MOU to capacitate locator companies in terms of sustainability reporting,” Panga said.

In October, PEZA and Schneider Electric held a Go Ecozone Forum, during which PEZA shared updates regarding its Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) initiatives. The forum reiterated how shifting to sustainable practices will help build more resilient and responsible economies.

Similarly, Schneider Electric shared how its various assets and solutions help manufacturing industries globally transition to greener solutions.
The Forum is the first of a series by Schneider Electric and PEZA which aims to keep the manufacturing industry abreast of the global trends in the field of manufacturing as well as share with the manufacturing industry on how to successfully adapt new sustainable approaches to alleviate external shocks and attain operational adaptability.

vuukle comment

MOU

PEZA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China deflation accelerated in November &mdash; official data

China deflation accelerated in November — official data

14 hours ago
Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed Saturday, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest...
Business
fbtw
Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

Government adds P270 billion to 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government has adjusted the national budget by nearly P270 billion, with the majority directed toward unprogrammed appropriations,...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG contribution to increase in January

Pag-IBIG contribution to increase in January

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, is expected to finally push through with the long delayed...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific adds Da Nang to Vietnam network

Cebu Pacific adds Da Nang to Vietnam network

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget airline Cebu Pacific has launched its maiden flight to Da Nang, expanding its network of routes to cover all bases...
Business
fbtw
Think tank expects BSP staying 'hawkish' amid rice price threat

Think tank expects BSP staying 'hawkish' amid rice price threat

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
ING’s lead economist Nicholas Mapa, said that the price increase showed the economy’s vulnerability to “supply-side...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1 pilots exclusive lanes for QR, Beep users &nbsp;

LRT-1 pilots exclusive lanes for QR, Beep users  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Light Rail Manila Corp. has opened exclusive lanes for commuters paying via QR or with Beep at select stations of the...
Business
fbtw
Gradual BSP rate cuts likely by next year &ndash; DBS &nbsp;

Gradual BSP rate cuts likely by next year – DBS  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. forecasts that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is unlikely to swiftly enact monetary policy...
Business
fbtw
3 in 5 Pinoys lack medical insurance &nbsp;

3 in 5 Pinoys lack medical insurance  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Three in every five Filipinos do not have access to private medical insurance at a time when access to affordable and efficient...
Business
fbtw
UN arm wants city governments to accelerate climate action

UN arm wants city governments to accelerate climate action

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific is pushing for the use of blended finance and...
Business
fbtw

The dynamics of mentorship

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Mellody Hobson faced humble beginnings as the youngest of six children raised by a single mother working as a real estate agent.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with