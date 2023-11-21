LIST: Flights canceled on November 21
MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Tuesday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.
In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo and PAL Express to and from Catarman, Northern Samar; Masbate and Naga, Camarines Sur have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.
State weather bureau PAGASA reported that shear line is still affecting the eastern section of Visayas while northeast monsoon is affecting Luzon.
Here are the canceled flights as of 10:50 a.m.,, Tuesday:
PAL Express (2P)
2P 2079 - Manila to Catarman
2P 2080 - Catarman to Manila
CebGo (DG)
DG 6177 - Manila to Masbate
DG 6178 -Masbate to Manila
DG 6113 - Manila to Naga
DG 6114 - Naga to Manila
DG 6117 - Manila to Naga
DG 6118 - Naga to Manila
— Rosette Adel
