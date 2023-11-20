Learn about ESG and sustainability compliance reporting

MANILA, Philippines — Move beyond mere sustainability and ESG compliance and reporting. In this era of purpose-driven organizations, compliance alone is not enough. To help organizations on this, the Center for Global Best Practices will host a special training entitled The Next Level in ESG and Sustainability: Going beyond compliance and reporting to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

Sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and governance) are no longer done in isolation, but are already a core part of how an organization should respond to challenges, risks, and opportunities affecting its value creation. In this special program, attendees will learn the best practices and techniques of how the board, top management, key officers and stewards of an organization — of any size and across all industries, including the public sector — can build the concept of strategic sustainability integration, weave it into its strategy and business portfolio, and embed it in the organization’s DNA to drive profitability, enhance brand value and foster innovation.

Gain the knowledge to drive sustainability and ESG initiatives within your organization and the confidence to be a catalyst for positive change.

Learn all this CGBP course from director and lecturer, Kama Neson Ganeson who is a Malaysia-based master trainer for various management systems including ISO 9001, 10002, 14001, 18001, 22301, 31000, 20000, TS16949, 27001. He has rolled out many international quality and customer management training programs in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines for both the public and private sectors with brand names such as AMEX, Sitel, Toshiba, Fujitsu, McDonalds, Jollibee, BDO, SM, Metrobank, Cebu Pacific, SSS, PhilHealth and many more. He recently retired as vice president, head of Total Quality Management, and chief risk officer of Megawide Corporation.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for businessowners, board directors including those in GOCCs, C-level executives (chairman, CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, CTO, etc.), key management officers, sustainability and compliance officers, corporate secretaries and their assistants, business consultants and everyone interested in the topic.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission; BSP’s Anti-Money Laundering Council; Supreme Court for MCLE; DILG-Local Government Academy and Civil Service Commission. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts government employees and officers from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and other Corporate Governance Training topics such as New Year SEC Updates, Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines, Dealing with Controversies and Crisis Communication, Board Directors’ Guide for Audit Committees, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.