IRR on Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act released

The IRR was approved last Oct. 23 by the nine members of the Inter-Agency Council (IAC) for the development and competitiveness of the Philippine digital workforce.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has released the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the law aimed at developing a competitive digital workforce.

In a statement, NEDA said the IRR for Republic Act 11927 or the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act was issued following consultations with relevant government agencies, private sector representatives, and other stakeholders.

Created under RA 11927, the IAC is chaired by the NEDA, and composed of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Science and Technology, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority as members.

“The strategic and thorough execution of the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitiveness Act will be vital for equipping the workforce with digital technologies and skills and fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

The IRR outlines the establishment of the IAC, which will be the primary planning, coordinating, and implementing body in promoting, developing, and enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s digital workforce.

DOLE will serve as the secretariat to the IAC.

Under the law, the IAC is tasked to formulate the National Roadmap on Digital Technology and Digital Skills, which will be the basis for implementing programs to upskill, re-skill, and train the country’s digital workforce.

In addition, the IAC will establish a centralized online portal to harmonize member agencies’ existing portals containing information on training and skills development programs, certification, and scholarship programs.

NEDA said these programs would address the gaps identified in digital technology and digital skills mapping.

These will also ensure Filipinos have access to and be equipped with the required skills and competencies to meet the changing demands of the global labor market.