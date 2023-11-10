JoyRide gets on taxi platform

MANILA, Philippines — Motorcycle taxi service provider JoyRide PH has expanded its four-wheel segment by launching a taxi platform that promises upgraded service at no extra cost to the passenger.

JoyRide PH is introducing a taxi service called SuperTaxi, marking yet another expansion for the company whose bread and butter rely on motorcycles.

JoyRide PH senior vice president for corporate affairs Noli Eala said the SuperTaxi will be made up of 25 units initially, but the fleet will be expanded next year as demand grows.

Eala said JoyRide PH spent nearly P33 million to acquire the first batch of Toyota Veloz, valued at P1.3 million each, that will be used for SuperTaxi’s services. It also invested in improving the taxis, installing them with cameras and GPS for the safety and security of passengers.

Also, JoyRide PH came up with its own process in selecting the drivers for SuperTaxi, requiring them to undergo training on road safety and vehicle management. Drivers were also instructed to refrain from haggling extra payments, a practice prevalent among regular taxis in Metro Manila.

In spite of the service enhancements, Eala said JoyRide PH’s taxis would charge the same rates as regular taxis: a flagdown rate of P40 that goes up by P13.5 per kilometer and P2 a minute.