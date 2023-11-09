^

Business

Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 6:01pm
Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly
A bowl of rice
Pixabay / mikuratv

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the research and development arm of the Department of Agriculture, said that the country wastes P7.2 billion worth of rice yearly.

In a Palace briefing, PhilRice Deputy Executive Director Karen Barroga said that an individual is wasting a daily average of two tablespoons of rice. 

“That would be costing around P7 million (a year) which could feed P2.5 million Filipinos,” Barroga said. 

Citing town fiestas as an example, Barroga urged the public to get rice that they could only consume. 

“Marami kasi 'yung sabi nga natin ‘takaw-mata’. The campaign says get only what you need,” she said.

Hazel Antonio, PhilRice’s Development Communication Division head, said that there are already 46 ordinances for the implementation of serving half-cup rice in food establishments to mitigate waste.

“Ito naman po ay in consultation with the businesses din noong triny namin sa mga provinces and cities. Okay naman sa kanila, as long as walang cost,” she said. 

(This is in consultation with the businesses when we implemented the ordinances in provinces and cities. They are fine with it for as long as there's no cost.) 

The Philippines celebrates National Rice Awareness Month every November.

According to the website of PhilRice, the celebration's goal is to increase public awareness regarding efforts to achieve rice self-sufficiency and minimize rice wastage.

vuukle comment

AGRICULTURE

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

PHILIPPINE RICE INSTITUTE

RICE

WASTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ALI earnings jump 38% in 9 months

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc. reported a  net income of P18.4 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 38 percent on higher revenues.
Business
fbtw
Green mobility: Shaping Philippine transportation industry

Green mobility: Shaping Philippine transportation industry

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 18 hours ago
In a time marked by a growing focus on sustainability, the task of addressing pollution, particularly in urban areas, stands...
Business
fbtw
Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% &ndash; PSA

Q2 GDP growth rate kept at 4.3% – PSA

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The country’s economic growth rate was kept at 4.3 percent in the second quarter, but revisions were made in three sectors,...
Business
fbtw
Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September

Unemployment rate rises to 4.5% in September

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Unemployment in the country rose in September from the previous month, but the number of individuals looking for an additional...
Business
fbtw
Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

Agricultural output down 0.3% in Q3

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
The country’s farm production declined by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, as the crops and fisheries sectors recorded...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to keep sufficiently tight policy &nbsp;

BSP to keep sufficiently tight policy  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas vows to keep monetary policy settings sufficiently tight as the country’s inflation...
Business
fbtw
Philippines stocks rise as positive mood flows

Philippines stocks rise as positive mood flows

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The local stock market continued its rally for the third straight day as investor sentiment was boosted by favorable trade...
Business
fbtw
Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

Forex buffer hits above $100 billion in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
he proceeds of the retail onshore dollar bond issuance by the national government boosted the Philippines’ foreign exchange...
Business
fbtw
ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

ICTSI continues profit streak in third quarter

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is poised to end the year in the green after booking...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with