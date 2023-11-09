Philippines wastes P7.2-billion worth of rice yearly

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), the research and development arm of the Department of Agriculture, said that the country wastes P7.2 billion worth of rice yearly.

In a Palace briefing, PhilRice Deputy Executive Director Karen Barroga said that an individual is wasting a daily average of two tablespoons of rice.

“That would be costing around P7 million (a year) which could feed P2.5 million Filipinos,” Barroga said.

Citing town fiestas as an example, Barroga urged the public to get rice that they could only consume.

“Marami kasi 'yung sabi nga natin ‘takaw-mata’. The campaign says get only what you need,” she said.

Hazel Antonio, PhilRice’s Development Communication Division head, said that there are already 46 ordinances for the implementation of serving half-cup rice in food establishments to mitigate waste.

“Ito naman po ay in consultation with the businesses din noong triny namin sa mga provinces and cities. Okay naman sa kanila, as long as walang cost,” she said.

(This is in consultation with the businesses when we implemented the ordinances in provinces and cities. They are fine with it for as long as there's no cost.)

The Philippines celebrates National Rice Awareness Month every November.

According to the website of PhilRice, the celebration's goal is to increase public awareness regarding efforts to achieve rice self-sufficiency and minimize rice wastage.