NEA issues guidelines for telco tower lines

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2023 | 12:00am
The guidelines provide the responsibilities of NEA, electric cooperatives, and telecommunication companies concerning the application for the construction and energization of distribution lines and associated equipment from tapping point of electric cooperative distribution lines to the telco towers.
Miguel De Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has issued a draft guidelines for the construction and energization of distribution lines and associated equipment for the supply of power to telecommunication towers within the franchise area of electric cooperatives.

The guidelines provide the responsibilities of NEA, electric cooperatives, and telecommunication companies concerning the application for the construction and energization of distribution lines and associated equipment from tapping point of electric cooperative distribution lines to the telco towers.

The connection of a telco tower to the electric cooperative’s distribution system and the energization of connection assets are required to conform to the rules set in the guidelines.

In consideration of the importance of the telecommunication sector to the overall development of the country, the rules direct all electric cooperatives to prioritize applications of telcos for the installation, construction, connection and energization of connection assets, subject to the telcos’ compliance with the requirements.

Electric cooperatives are prohibited from offering their services, manpower, and resources to construct or install the connection assets in order to avoid disruption to its distribution services.

The telcos, instead, are required to engage a contractor from the electric cooperative’s list of accredited contractors.

NEA will have the right to review and assess the competence and capability of the accredited contractor chosen by the telcos.

The guidelines indicate that the responsibilities of electric cooperatives are limited to energizing the connection assets, as well as the preparation of the staking plan, technical study showing the impact of the new facilities to its distribution network, and bill of quantities and materials.

Telcos, meanwhile, will bear the costs for the construction of the connection assets and will likewise be responsible in securing necessary right-of-way agreements.

Telcos with future plans to further develop their telecommunication assets must also submit a five-year plan to the electric cooperative concerned for planning purposes.

NEA is requesting comments from stakeholders on the proposed guidelines.

It said a focus group discussion and consultation meeting will follow, if necessary.

