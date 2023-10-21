^

Business

EEI forges deal with Saudi-based SENEC

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 21, 2023 | 12:00am
EEI forges deal with Saudi-based SENEC
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Listed construction firm EEI Corp. has inked a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia-based Samsung Engineering NEC Co. Ltd. (SENEC) to collaborate and work on projects based in the Middle East.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, EEI said through the MOU, the companies have committed to work together and mutually explore opportunities to meet and fulfill the development objectives of Saudi Arabia.

“The MOU includes both parties’ obligations and commitments to the business relationship including having the support of Filipino manpower mobilization to Saudi further expanding overseas work opportunities for Filipinos,” EEI said.

It added that both companies recognize the skills, tenacity, adaptability and resilience of Filipino overseas workers.

EEI said the MOU signing held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was signed by EEI president and CEO Henry Antonio, SENEC CEO Mohamed Neffati, SENEC board member MinSu Ko and witnessed by President Marcos.

SENEC is a joint venture company of Samsung Engineering and Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Corp. It aims to provide engineering, procurement and construction services initially within Saudi Arabia and into other markets at a later stage.

EEI has been present in Saudi Arabia since 1993 through Al Rushaid Construction Co. Ltd. (ARCC), the joint venture company of Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Corp. and EEI Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of EEI.

ARCC engages in general construction and has participated in various major developments in KSA particularly in the construction of refineries and petrochemical plants, power and desalination plants, mining and industrial facilities.

Currently, ARCC employs 4,965 Filipinos among its 8,341 workforce and is set to add more with the EEI-SENEC partnership.

“EEI remains to be a champion for job generation not just in the Philippines but also overseas. With our commitment to various projects that are considered of national prominence at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are going to need sets of skilled and hardworking Filipinos who are recognized all over the world for embodying strong work ethics,” Antonio said.

vuukle comment

STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
After hitting pause on implementing the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. encouraged...
Business
fbtw
Japan inflation slows to under 3%

Japan inflation slows to under 3%

8 hours ago
Japanese consumer inflation slowed to below three percent last month for the first time since August 2022 on the back of easing...
Business
fbtw
BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

BOP posts $1.7 billion surplus in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines posted a balance of payments surplus of $1.74 billion in nine months despite the deficits booked since April,...
Business
fbtw
Food and education

Food and education

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
If there are only two things we can focus on to keep from falling into the abyss, that will be food and education. These two...
Business
fbtw
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Master the art of retail leadership at the 2nd Retail Leaders Summit

1 hour ago
The Philippine Retailers Association the national organization representing retailers, shopping centers and suppliers in the country, will stage the
Business
fbtw

Being nice can be toxic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A very nice and honest doctor says grimly to a patient: “You are a very sick man.
Business
fbtw
RCBC, Bayad Center expand partnership

RCBC, Bayad Center expand partnership

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp further strengthened its partnership with outsourced payment collection provider CIS Bayad Center...
Business
fbtw
PSE short selling moved to November 6

PSE short selling moved to November 6

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has moved the launch of its landmark short selling program to Nov. 6, it announced ye...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with