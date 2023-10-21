Master the art of retail leadership at the 2nd Retail Leaders Summit

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), the national organization representing retailers, shopping centers and suppliers in the country, will stage the second edition of the Retail Leaders Summit on Oct. 24 at the Dusit Thani Manila in Makati City.

The Retail Leaders Summit (RLS) brings together industry giants, thought leaders, and high-performing organizations and has earned a reputation as a platform for sharing highly efficient and innovative strategies, providing invaluable insights to drive success to retailers.

This year’s summit will feature a remarkable headliner, Amina Aranaz-Alunan, the co-founder and head of design from Aranaz De Lujo Inc., and co-founder of the School of Fashion and the Arts (SoFA) Design Institute.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of high-caliber speakers who will offer thought-provoking sessions. They are Nikko Acosta, chief strategy officer of Globe Group and Group CEO of Brave Connective Holdings Inc., who will enlighten attendees on bringing their businesses closer to their customers; Jack Nguyen, vice president for growth in Southeast Asia at Insider, who will discuss winning customer hearts through data-driven customer experiences; and renowned coach Pia Nazareno-Acevedo, chief executive officer of Onecore Success Center, who will lead an insightful session on “Focus on what matters: Leading in times of change.”

To ensure maximum value for investment and fully leverage the learning sessions, the PRA introduces the “Summit Savings” where attendees can enjoy a P250 discount per delegate when registering up to four delegates, and a generous P2,000 discount for registrations of five or more delegates.

Seize this opportunity until Oct. 23, as onsite rates will apply for those registering on the day of the event.

This event is made possible by the following sponsors and partners: Globe Business, SAP.iO and Fujifilm Business Innovation Philippines Corp.; SM Store Mr. DIY Philippines, eCloudvalley Philippines, Lady Grace Intimates and Potato Corner; Retailgate Technologies, InnovationOne, Inc. and Mayani; media partners Philippine Daily Inquirer and The Philippine STAR; Avolution; and its official PR partner Media Blitz Group.