DTI to support MSMEs in Halal certification

A picture taken on March 15, 2012 in the French northern city of Hazebrouck, shows the Halal meat produce section of a Carrefour supermarket.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said that it is committed to assisting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in streamlining the Halal certification process.

The DTI expressed its intention to develop a roadmap aimed at promoting Halal certification for MSMEs in food and other sectors.

“Isinusulong po namin ang roadmap na magkaroon ng investment na magtalaga ng around 230 billion from 2023 to 2028 at maitalaga rin yung 120,000 jobs,” Aleem Siddiqui Guiapal, program manager of Halal industry development said in an interview with PTV. ‘

("We are advocating for a roadmap to secure investments of around 230 billion from 2023 to 2028, creating approximately 120,000 jobs.)

Currently, there are only two Halal certifying bodies accredited by the DTI: the Prime Certification Body and the Korea-based, International Certification Center.

"'Pag Halal certified ang product…is talagang confident ang mga kakain doon kasi it involves yung religious din, lalo 'yung matataas ang pananampalataya is talagang maselan sa pagkain,” Rahmatol Mamukid, director of the Bureau of Muslim Economic Affairs, said in an interview by state-run PTV on Thursday.

(When a product is Halal certified, consumers can trust it completely. This certification, rooted in religious beliefs, is especially important for individuals with strong faith who are meticulous about their dietary choices.)

“Yung Halal ‘di lang sa pagkain, it encompasses all aspects of life (Halal certification goes beyond just food, it encompasses all aspects of life),” he added.

According to the DTI, 1,825 products now have Halal certification.

The captured market consists of approximately 10 to 12 million Filipino consumers.