Monde Nissin gets consumer safety certification

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Monde Nissin gets consumer safety certification
Monde Nissin’s Quality Assurance Laboratory at its Sta. Rosa plant was awarded the certificate of accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for their microbiology laboratory, making it its first laboratory to attain such certification.
MANILA, Philippines — Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. has achieved a landmark certification which reinforces its commitment to consumer safety.

Monde Nissin’s Quality Assurance Laboratory at its Sta. Rosa plant was awarded the certificate of accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for their microbiology laboratory, making it its first laboratory to attain such certification.

The certification recognizes the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in food safety and quality.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the world-class competency of the company’s analysts and demonstrates Monde Nissin’s commitment to consumer safety” said Elvie Mensalvas, head of Monde Nissin quality assurance department.

Monde Nissin said the accreditation also serves as a testament to the preparation toward achieving the highest recognition of competence for testing laboratories.

“This newly awarded accreditation is a significant milestone that has far-reaching benefits for both the company and the public. It solidifies our position as a trusted player in the industry and underscores Monde Nissin’s dedication to making better possible,” Mensalvas said.                           

MONDE NISSIN CORP.
