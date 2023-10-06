Retain 5% corn tariff – feed millers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Association of Feed Millers (PAFMI) on Thursday urged the government to keep the 5% tariff on corn to safeguard “local meat, egg, and fish production.”

According to PAFMI, an emphasis on increasing the availability, affordability and accessibility of yellow corn can contribute to the sustainable growth of our country's food value chain.

“Corn plays a vital role in ensuring that local livestock farms and even fisheries are able to give the best quality feeds to their animals,” Edwin Mapanao, PAFMI President, said in a statement.

“We are committed to supporting the current administration in its efforts to ensure that the community has access to high-quality food at accessible prices,” he added.

Citing data from the Department of Agriculture - National Corn Program, PAFMI said that 84% of yellow corn is being used for animal feeds in food production.

PAFMI also said that even though the country is 64% corn sufficient, it still needs to import to fill the three million metric ton deficit.

On Dec. 29, 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 10, which temporarily lowers tariffs on agricultural commodities including pork, corn and rice until the end of 2023.

Corn being an agricultural commodity, is one of the products that has slashed tariffs imported.

The executive order also received positive response from some groups, for instance, the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines supported its extension in August, saying it could attract more foreign investors to the country.

“One of the ways we can achieve this is by keeping the tariffs low and allowing importers to help fill our supply gaps,” Mapanao said.