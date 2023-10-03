Digital PR Philippines: BrightPR.io provides global digital public relations for companies from startups to giants

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s rapidly globalizing market, businesses of any scale grapple with the challenges of building credibility and standing out amid fierce competition. Thanks to BrightPR.io, a global media outreach and news article publishing platform, the digital PR landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift.

Located in Singapore, BrightPR.io has revolutionized the way businesses communicate, bridging them with over 1,600 leading national and regional news outlets in more than 60 countries. Beyond the numbers, what truly sets this platform apart is its emphasis on precision with advanced geo-targeting capabilities, ensuring campaigns resonate exactly where they’re intended. This is complemented by its flexible engagement model, catering to start-ups, SMEs and global giants.

The Philippines, with its dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, has businesses often seeking international recognition. Yet, they face the intricate challenge of capturing global audiences. BrightPR.io emerges as a beacon here, turning the tide in favor of local businesses by offering access to an expansive global media outreach network.

Jedemae Lazo, co-founder and CMO of BrightPR.io, emphasizes their distinctive approach: “Every business, regardless of its scale or industry, has a story waiting to be told. We’ve embarked on a mission to not only tell these stories, but to make sure they reverberate in the right corridors. Our solution isn’t just a platform; it’s an industry redefinition.”

For enterprises in the Philippines, this means an opportunity to effectively and affordably communicate their narratives, elevating brand awareness and credibility.

Lazo delves deeper into the essence of PR, “PR isn’t just about broadcasting a message. It’s about crafting a narrative that fosters trust and drives engagement, and that’s what we empower businesses to achieve.”

Introducing the project-centric model, BrightPR.io has strategically eliminated binding long-term contracts. Instead, businesses can initiate campaigns responsive to real-time needs, reflecting the ever-changing dynamics of the global market. The platform’s commitment is further evident through its full-refund policy for unsuccessful news article publications, instilling confidence in businesses to venture into broader markets.

Generative AI’s advent in content creation is game-changing, but its true potential is realized only when coupled with platforms like BrightPR.io, ensuring these AI-crafted narratives find the right audience.

As the Singaporean startup shapes the future of digital PR, the Filipino co-founders’ blend of innovation, foresight and entrepreneurial zest stands as a testament to their global vision. Companies across scales, especially in the Philippines, now have a robust avenue to harness digital PR’s power, setting their sights on global recognition through this unparalleled platform.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BrightPR.io. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.