Business

CGBP launches international trade programs

The Philippine Star
October 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will host four world-class international trade programs aimed at bolstering the competitiveness of businesses and organizations engaged in global trade activities this October and April 2024 at the EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

The four programs are the following:

a) INCOTERMS 2020 (Effective Jan. 1, 2020) 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The INCOTERMS2020 will discuss the different shipping trade terminologies used for land, air and sea transportation of goods (e.g. FOB, CIF, FCA, CPP, EXW, etc.) under the Revised International Rules in the Interpretation of Trade Terms. It is essential for all individuals involved in local and international trade. Misapplying these trade terms can lead to significant disadvantages and costs for your firm.

b) Mastering the basics of Letters of Credits (LC) 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19 and 20

Letters of Credits is the most widely-used payment instrument in international trade of goods known for its reliability. Participants will gain valuable insights into cost-saving strategies in LC operations, discover hidden tricks employed by some companies, remedies for discrepancies that your bankers will not tell you.

c) ICC model international sales contracts and relevant rules, standards, and practices

9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. | Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

This one-day training focuses on the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Model International Sale Contract, an invaluable tool for traders, business professionals, and lawyers involved in import/ export and sales transactions.

Participants will receive contract templates aligned with international trade rules.

d) Revised ICC rules on demand guarantees and standby LCs 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | Wednesday and Thursday, April 24 and 25, 2024.

Understanding the use of Bank Guarantees and Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC) is crucial for those involved in negotiations, international trade (import and export), and project finance structures applicable for all types of industries. This program provides practical guidance on applying the revised rules, highlighting best practices and common pitfalls to avoid.

CGBP will feature two internationally renowned experts on the topic:

Victor Tan, MBA (Strathclyde), ACIB, MInstAM: An authority in trading and banking with over 15 years of experience, including work with leading international banks.

Pavel Andrle: Expert in ICC’s international sales contracts and demand guarantees and author of the training topics. He is deeply involved in the revision of key international trade regulations.

CGBP, known for its commitment to providing cutting-edge training solutions, recognizes the importance of staying updated in an ever-evolving international trade landscape. These programs are specifically designed to benefit everyone involved in global trade across various industries, including bankers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, insurers, transporters, traders, procurement specialists, lawyers, entrepreneurs, C-level executives (CEOs, COOs, CFOs), board directors, decision-makers and anyone interested in the topics.

Registration for these programs is open to the general public. For details and a complete list of other Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines at (+63 2) 8556-8968/69 or email Aiza Cuenca ([email protected]).

