^

Business

NEA to connect more electric coops to digital dashboard

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 1, 2023 | 12:00am
NEA to connect more electric coops to digital dashboard
NEA and Cisco, worldwide leader in enterprise networking and security, are collaborating on the digital dashboard command center project to improve the availability, reliability and efficiency of the country’s power distribution systems.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — More electric cooperatives will be connected to the National Electrification Administration (NEA)’s digital dashboard command center by next year.

NEA and Cisco, worldwide leader in enterprise networking and security, are collaborating on the digital dashboard command center project to improve the availability, reliability and efficiency of the country’s power distribution systems.

The digital dashboard command center will collect and integrate multiple performance data sources from different electric cooperatives and other internal system applications across agencies.

It will map key metrics such as total energy consumption, average power interruption frequency, and duration on a single geographic information system for analysis and actionable insights.

Further, the dashboard will enable NEA to respond to any incidents or variance in energy performance and develop plans for more reliable power distribution services.

The digital dashboard command center will be piloted with the Benguet Electric Cooperative in the first phase of the project.

Phase 2, which is slated for the second quarter of 2024, will connect 60 electric cooperatives to the dashboard, while Phase 3, which will commence in 2025, will connect the 60 remaining electric cooperatives.

To facilitate the proper implementation of its electrification plan, NEA intends to connect its command center dashboard and its new cloud-based platform called the NEA Business Intelligence Technology to the supervisory control and data acquisition systems of electric cooperatives.

“Since its creation in 1969, NEA has been at the forefront of implementing the Philippines’ rural electrification program in partnership with the 121 electric cooperatives around the country. We are committed to not only electrify homes, but to also transform lives, empower communities, and enable progress across our nation,” NEA administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said.

As for Cisco, the collaboration with NEA is part of its country digital acceleration program in the Philippines, and is targeted at enabling timely and data-driven assessments of the performance of electric cooperatives across the country’s power grid in rural areas of the Philippines.

“With the Philippines’ growing population and industrialization, electricity will continue to be in high demand and how we allocate it becomes very important,” Cisco Philippines country managing director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said.

“Public-private partnerships play a critical role in delivering meaningful and sustained outcomes. We are harnessing Cisco technology in the Philippines to bring new opportunities to communities, drive new efficiencies for the energy sector and support the country’s sustainable energy agenda,” Soriano-Nicart said.

vuukle comment

NEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Former crypto star Sam Bankman-Fried faces US trial

Former crypto star Sam Bankman-Fried faces US trial

By Thomas Urbain | 1 day ago
Sam Bankman-Fried, once the most respected face of crypto currency, goes on trial Tuesday in federal court facing seven counts...
Business
fbtw

Lower end of growth target still within reach, says NEDA

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is still confident of achieving the lower end of its economic growth target for this year, fueled by the catch-up spending of government agencies in the second half, according to the National Economic...
Business
fbtw
Additional cuts in bank reserves now off the table

Additional cuts in bank reserves now off the table

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
An additional reduction in the amount of cash banks are required to keep with the central bank is now off the table for this...
Business
fbtw

Success and generosity

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
More than a century ago, when opportunities were scarce and education was a luxury few could afford, a young medical student was determined to pursue his dreams.
Business
fbtw
BSP: September inflation settled at 5.3 percent 6.1 percent

BSP: September inflation settled at 5.3 percent 6.1 percent

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely settled within the 5.3 to 6.1 percent range in September after accelerating to 5.3 percent in August from...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP research unit ties up with Asean+3 think tank

BSP research unit ties up with Asean+3 think tank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The think tank of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has joined the leading research institutions of member countries of the...
Business
fbtw
Government sees creative industry expanding fast in next 3 years

Government sees creative industry expanding fast in next 3 years

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ creative industry is expected to post double-digit growth in the next three years, driven by government...
Business
fbtw
Spending for environment protection dwindles in 2022

Spending for environment protection dwindles in 2022

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Government spending for environmental protection declined by 7.3 percent to P23.83 billion last year from P25.72 billion in...
Business
fbtw
BCDA, John Hay team up for North Luzon Data Center

BCDA, John Hay team up for North Luzon Data Center

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority along with its subsidiary John Hay Management Corp. partnered with...
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower recognized anew for governance

AboitizPower recognized anew for governance

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz Power Corp. has been recognized anew for its corporate governance, as well as its continued efforts in advancing businesses...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with