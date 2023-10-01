^

GS1 Philippines introduces next-gen barcodes

The Philippine Star
October 1, 2023 | 12:00am
GS1 Philippines introduces next-gen barcodes
GS1 Philippines officials, (from left) VP Joseph Ross Jocson, chairman Pablo Gancayco, president and CEO Roberto Claudio and corporate secretary Anna Marie Anastacio, attended the recent GS1 Asia-Pacific Regional Forum in Ulaanbataar, Mongolia.

MANILA, Philippines — GS1 Philippines is spearheading the adoption of next-generation barcodes in the country, aiming to rally the supply chain industry to start the barcode transformation toward the advent of digital labeling.

Headed by Roberto Claudio of Toby’s Sports and is also currently president of the Philippine Retailers Association, GS1 leverages web technologies and barcode system to come up with QR codes that transform a simple scan into a gateway of in-depth product information for consumers.

With the same QR code, brand owners can inform customers of product content, propose in-depth information on how to use them, and brand owners can make a link with the brand, allow retailers to inform about availability, pricing and promotion, and allow regulators to inform about the sustainable characteristics of the product. Retailers and supermarkets may ensure product safety and guarantee freshness to their customers and may reduce food waste in many fresh categories. These next-generation barcodes are opening infinite possibilities for consumer engagement, safer and more sustainable supply chains, and more efficient operations.

Shoppers demand real-time, transparent data about the products they buy, and they expect instant availability and convenience. Companies responded by going through significant product redesign and supply chain transformation to better serve consumer needs of having a more transparent, resilient, and sustainable supply chain. These challenges require a profound digital transformation with the need for more trusted data.

By combining GS1 standards with web technologies, GS1 has opened many new value-creation opportunities for the retail industry by improving consumer experience, offering more information about products to increase trust through product transparency and traceability, enabling more automation across the entire supply chain, supporting a more sustainable economy by supporting all processes of the circular economy, and by supporting compliance with regulations related to product safety, global trade or sustainability.

BARCODE
